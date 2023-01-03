Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Realtor Tyler Lockett wanted to sell Russell Wilson’s home when QB left Seahawks. But...
Tyler Lockett has been enjoying his new real-estate license. Particularly when Russell Wilson left town last spring. Coach Pete Carroll was discussing Lockett’s many off-the-field interests Friday, two days before the team captain plays again through injuries in the Seahawks’ regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Lockett, Seattle’s top wide receiver and eight-year veteran, passed his real-estate licensing examination and sold his first home last offseason.
As UW Welcomes an Army of New Corners, Don’t Forget About Irvin
Cornerback Julius Irvin, son of the NFL's legendary LeRoy Irvin, just sort of quietly disappeared this past season from the University of Washington football team — and, according to his coaches, he was a huge loss. Much was made about Irvin being inserted on the fly during the second...
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker, Seahawks rally past selves, Rams, for OT win. Now, they wait
It was so quiet inside Lumen Field, you could hear a season end. That was, until the boos began. Then, with 4:34 left in overtime, the silence was from nerves. That’s when Jason Myers cut through the quiet and sent a 32-yard field goal through the uprights he couldn’t split moments earlier. Geno Smith raised his hands toward the Seattle evening sky. And the Seahawks rallied to overcome the Los Angeles Rams, and themselves, in rallying for a 19-16 victory in overtime in the regular-season finale Sunday.
Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale
The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
Jalen Hurts Returns, Helps Stake Eagles to 16-0 Halftime Lead vs. Giants
The Eagles wasted little time in throwing Jalen Hurts back into the fire when they took the field against the New York Giants in Week 18 on Sunday. Playing his first game since Dec. 18, the coaching staff had their quarterback throw six times on the team’s opening possession.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Credits Team’s Confidence For Five-Game Win Streak
The new year seems to have revived the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team now sits on a five-game win streak. Los Angeles has kept all momentum going including Saturday night’s victory against the Kings, 136-134. Despite the initial worries that followed the injury of Anthony Davis, the Purple and Gold have adjusted nicely. Many players have delivered to fill his absence.
Complete NFL Week 18 Odds & Betting Lines: Updated Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There has never been a season with as many close games in the fourth quarter as the NFL’s 2022 campaign. Through 17 weeks, 192 of the league’s 255 contests have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter, which is the most in league history. That scoring pace is part of why there are many games with low point spreads in the NFL Week 18 odds and betting lines at sports betting apps.
NFL Coaching Carousel: Latest Rumors on Candidates, Potential Openings
Imagine you’re hiring a top executive for a Fortune 500 company, and you’re competing with other top executives for candidates. Over the years, there’s been a lot of turnover in the industry, and a small number of companies have had success pulling from a particular pool of candidates. Other companies have tried to mine the same pool to varying degrees of success to the point where the pool ran dry.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers go for eighth win in ten games with Charlotte Hornets in town
The Indiana Pacers are about to reach the halfway point of the 2022-23 season as they host the Charlotte Hornets in their 41st game of the campaign tonight. Both teams will be looking to build off of impressive wins from Friday. The 11-29 Hornets had a poor offseason and have...
Lakers Rumors: Longtime LA Trade Target Likely To Be Moved Ahead of Deadline
3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is poised to hit the free agent market this summer. At 26, he's enjoying his most productive season yet for a good Pacers club, currently the 7th seed in the East with a respectable 22-18 record. Through 34 games, the 6'11" big man is averaging a career-most 16.7 points on .549/.380/.783 shooting splits for the Pacers, 7.9 rebounds (also a career-high), 2.2 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals.
Bengals’ Boyd Avoids Injury Scare, Returns After Being Evaluated For Concussion
CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced Tyler Boyd is being tested for a concussion and is questionable to return to the game against Baltimore. Boyd suffered the injury late in the second quarter while Cincinnati led 17-0 and amassed a team-leading 3 catches for 42 yards. The Bengals and Ravens...
Has Georgia Caught Alabama Atop College Football? All Things CW
We're a couple of days away from the national championship game, and with Georgia heavily favored to beat TCU and repeat like Alabama did in 2011-12, the question about the Bulldogs' status atop college football is already being asked. Some are even suggesting that Georgia has already surpassed Alabama, which...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons
If the past week has shown the NFL-watching world anything it's that players, like those suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are people and deserving of compassion when injuries are experienced. This is why injuries shouldn't be celebrated, even when concerns over playing key members of the Bucs roster...
Countdown to Kickoff: Giants vs. Eagles
Things move quickly in the NFL. Turn back to Dec. 18 when the Eagles moved to 13-1 with a workmanlike performance in Chicago, it seemed like Week 18 might be a chance to kick back for the No. 1 seed in the conference. A sprained SC joint in Jalen Hurts’...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Indiana Pacers
The Hornets and Pacers are scheduled to tip off inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
