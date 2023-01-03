ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Realtor Tyler Lockett wanted to sell Russell Wilson’s home when QB left Seahawks. But...

Tyler Lockett has been enjoying his new real-estate license. Particularly when Russell Wilson left town last spring. Coach Pete Carroll was discussing Lockett’s many off-the-field interests Friday, two days before the team captain plays again through injuries in the Seahawks’ regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Lockett, Seattle’s top wide receiver and eight-year veteran, passed his real-estate licensing examination and sold his first home last offseason.
SEATTLE, WA
As UW Welcomes an Army of New Corners, Don’t Forget About Irvin

Cornerback Julius Irvin, son of the NFL's legendary LeRoy Irvin, just sort of quietly disappeared this past season from the University of Washington football team — and, according to his coaches, he was a huge loss. Much was made about Irvin being inserted on the fly during the second...
SEATTLE, WA
Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker, Seahawks rally past selves, Rams, for OT win. Now, they wait

It was so quiet inside Lumen Field, you could hear a season end. That was, until the boos began. Then, with 4:34 left in overtime, the silence was from nerves. That’s when Jason Myers cut through the quiet and sent a 32-yard field goal through the uprights he couldn’t split moments earlier. Geno Smith raised his hands toward the Seattle evening sky. And the Seahawks rallied to overcome the Los Angeles Rams, and themselves, in rallying for a 19-16 victory in overtime in the regular-season finale Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale

The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Credits Team’s Confidence For Five-Game Win Streak

The new year seems to have revived the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team now sits on a five-game win streak. Los Angeles has kept all momentum going including Saturday night’s victory against the Kings, 136-134. Despite the initial worries that followed the injury of Anthony Davis, the Purple and Gold have adjusted nicely. Many players have delivered to fill his absence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complete NFL Week 18 Odds & Betting Lines: Updated Spreads, Moneylines, Totals

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There has never been a season with as many close games in the fourth quarter as the NFL’s 2022 campaign. Through 17 weeks, 192 of the league’s 255 contests have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter, which is the most in league history. That scoring pace is part of why there are many games with low point spreads in the NFL Week 18 odds and betting lines at sports betting apps.
OHIO STATE
NFL Coaching Carousel: Latest Rumors on Candidates, Potential Openings

Imagine you’re hiring a top executive for a Fortune 500 company, and you’re competing with other top executives for candidates. Over the years, there’s been a lot of turnover in the industry, and a small number of companies have had success pulling from a particular pool of candidates. Other companies have tried to mine the same pool to varying degrees of success to the point where the pool ran dry.
ARIZONA STATE
Lakers Rumors: Longtime LA Trade Target Likely To Be Moved Ahead of Deadline

3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is poised to hit the free agent market this summer. At 26, he's enjoying his most productive season yet for a good Pacers club, currently the 7th seed in the East with a respectable 22-18 record. Through 34 games, the 6'11" big man is averaging a career-most 16.7 points on .549/.380/.783 shooting splits for the Pacers, 7.9 rebounds (also a career-high), 2.2 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Has Georgia Caught Alabama Atop College Football? All Things CW

We're a couple of days away from the national championship game, and with Georgia heavily favored to beat TCU and repeat like Alabama did in 2011-12, the question about the Bulldogs' status atop college football is already being asked. Some are even suggesting that Georgia has already surpassed Alabama, which...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons

If the past week has shown the NFL-watching world anything it's that players, like those suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are people and deserving of compassion when injuries are experienced. This is why injuries shouldn't be celebrated, even when concerns over playing key members of the Bucs roster...
TAMPA, FL
Countdown to Kickoff: Giants vs. Eagles

Things move quickly in the NFL. Turn back to Dec. 18 when the Eagles moved to 13-1 with a workmanlike performance in Chicago, it seemed like Week 18 might be a chance to kick back for the No. 1 seed in the conference. A sprained SC joint in Jalen Hurts’...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Indiana Pacers

The Hornets and Pacers are scheduled to tip off inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

