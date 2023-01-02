Nancy M. Jellison, 88, of Attica passed away December 31, 2022. She was to predeceased by her mother Sophie Utech, her husband Doug Jellison and granddaughter Tracey Dwyer. Born and raised in Buffalo she moved to Attica in 1965 when her and Doug purchased the farm naming it Jelliscenic Farm. While running the business and raising four children she also found time to breed, raise and show collie dogs, winning many championships. She was a member of many dog clubs, her main focus being Tonawanda Valley Kennel Club. She was a 4-H club leader and dog obedience trainer. She belonged to the Attica Garden club, Attica and Bennington Historical Societies and a member of the Attica, Bennington and Alexander seniors groups.

ATTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO