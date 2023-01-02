ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bethany, NY

Leon F. Halat

Leon F. Halat Sr., 86, of Oakfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 4. He was born February 19, 1936, to the late Samuel and Mary Halat (Ballon), and resided his entire life on Oakfield’s Albion Road. Leon was a proud life-long onion farmer on the Elba Mucklands, who ran...
OAKFIELD, NY
Nancy M. Jellison

Nancy M. Jellison, 88, of Attica passed away December 31, 2022. She was to predeceased by her mother Sophie Utech, her husband Doug Jellison and granddaughter Tracey Dwyer. Born and raised in Buffalo she moved to Attica in 1965 when her and Doug purchased the farm naming it Jelliscenic Farm. While running the business and raising four children she also found time to breed, raise and show collie dogs, winning many championships. She was a member of many dog clubs, her main focus being Tonawanda Valley Kennel Club. She was a 4-H club leader and dog obedience trainer. She belonged to the Attica Garden club, Attica and Bennington Historical Societies and a member of the Attica, Bennington and Alexander seniors groups.
ATTICA, NY
Lee C. Prentice

- Lee C. Prentice, 82 of Basom, passed away on Monday, (January 2, 2023) at Unity Hospital in Rochester. Mr. Prentice was born August 29, 1940 in Medina, a son of the late Roy and Joyce (North) Prentice. Lee was a lifetime member of the Alabama Volunteer Fire Department and...
BASOM, NY
Charles W. Knapp

Charles W. Knapp, age 73, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends at United Memorial Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Batavia, New York on November 7, 1949, a son of the late Clarence and Florence Moore Knapp.
BATAVIA, NY
Rotary Tournament Pavilion defeats Batavia 49-35

Pavilion improved to 6-1 on the season with a 49-35 win over Batavia in a first-round game of the 33rd Annual Batavia Rotary Club Basketball Tournament. Karlee Zinkievich scored 22 points for the Gophers. Lauren Kingsley scored 17. For Batavia, Anna Varland and Jaimin Macdonald scored 11 points each. It was the eighth loss for the Blue Devils this season.
BATAVIA, NY
Craft brews, ciders and meads to warm up winter during Febrewary

As the Western New York weather rollercoaster continues its ride — with predictions of another blizzard looming for next weekend — it would be nice to have something to look forward to. And downtown Batavia’s Business Improvement District has the answer, Executive Director Shannon Maute says. Febrewary. “It’s a chill event,” Maute said Tuesday, no pun intended. “People are out and enjoying themselves … there’s something for everybody.”
BATAVIA, NY
Notre Dame 62-19 vs. Pembroke in 33rd Annual Rotary Tournament

Amelia McCulley scored 31 points to lead Notre Dame to a 62-19 win over Pembroke in a first-round game of the 33rd Annual Batavia Rotary Club Basketball Tournament at GCC on Tuesday. Emma Sisson scored 14 points for the Irish, and Avelin Tomidy scored eight. Sisson also had ten rebounds and five steals. Tomidy had 11 rebounds and six assists.  Olvia Breeden scored eight points for the Dragons.
BATAVIA, NY
United slaying dragons in early season contests

Batavia Notre Dame United captures the David McCarthy Memorial Hockey Tournament with a 6-5 victory over Section VI powerhouse Niagara Wheatfield.   United found themselves in unfamiliar territory early in the second period trailing 3-1. “We were playing well. We just needed to stick with it and stay positive," said Head Coach Marc Staley. "They are a great team. We knew this would be a battle.”
BATAVIA, NY
County's smallest department kept travelers fed, warm, and safe during Winter Storm Elliott

Genesee County's smallest volunteer fire department shouldered a big burden during the pre-Christmas blizzard that blew through Genesee County a week ago, providing rest, warmth and food to about 60 people stranded in the area by the storm. The Indian Falls Volunteer Fire Department has 12 members, but only six could muster the storm response because the rest were trapped in their homes by heavy snow.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Grand Jury Report: Inmate accused of possessing 'shank' in jail

Raul S. Cruz is indicted on two counts of promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a Class D felony, and one count of promoting prison contraband in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Cruz is accused of possessing dangerous prison contraband, a shank, while incarcerated at the Genesee County Jail on Oct. 14. He is also accused of a long plastic housing for a Bic-type pen.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY

