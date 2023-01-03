Spread: Saints -3.5 1 Star play on the Panthers covering: In what many would call a meaningless game, I think this one comes down to focus. Steve Wilks has done a phenomenal job with this team and keeping them focused through the many distractions that have surrounded them all season long. He'll have this team ready to go and finish the season on a strong note. I'll take the points with the Panthers.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO