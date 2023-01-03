Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Longtime LA Trade Target Likely To Be Moved Ahead of Deadline
3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is poised to hit the free agent market this summer. At 26, he's enjoying his most productive season yet for a good Pacers club, currently the 7th seed in the East with a respectable 22-18 record. Through 34 games, the 6'11" big man is averaging a career-most 16.7 points on .549/.380/.783 shooting splits for the Pacers, 7.9 rebounds (also a career-high), 2.2 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Credits Team’s Confidence For Five-Game Win Streak
The new year seems to have revived the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team now sits on a five-game win streak. Los Angeles has kept all momentum going including Saturday night’s victory against the Kings, 136-134. Despite the initial worries that followed the injury of Anthony Davis, the Purple and Gold have adjusted nicely. Many players have delivered to fill his absence.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers beat Kings 136-134, LeBron James scores 37 points
LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed a halfcourt shot at the...
Tri-City Herald
Bulls’ Andre Drummond Reflects on Playing for Doc Rivers
Since taking over as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers has done his fair share of recruiting veterans via free agency. One of his most notable prospects was the veteran center Andre Drummond, who inked a one-year deal with the Sixers during the 2021 offseason. Drummond’s connection...
Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers go for eighth win in ten games with Charlotte Hornets in town
The Indiana Pacers are about to reach the halfway point of the 2022-23 season as they host the Charlotte Hornets in their 41st game of the campaign tonight. Both teams will be looking to build off of impressive wins from Friday. The 11-29 Hornets had a poor offseason and have...
Tri-City Herald
Cleveland Sends DE Jadeveon Clowney Home, Puts a Stake in his Browns Career
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's career with the team is over. Clowney was sent home on Friday, according to a report. This comes just a day after he went public with comments regarding he is is '95 percent sure' that he is done here. Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed...
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks’ Four Keys to Beating Los Angeles Lakers
Last Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed a statement victory over the Atlanta Hawks in State Farm Arena. Fast forward one week, and the two teams are meeting again in Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is riding a three-game winning streak, while Atlanta has dropped four of their last five...
Tri-City Herald
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Indiana Pacers
The Hornets and Pacers are scheduled to tip off inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Tri-City Herald
Doc Rivers Talks Joel Embiid’s Injury Ahead of Loss vs. Bulls
For the second-straight game on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers rolled without their All-Star center, Joel Embiid. After going down in the second half of Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Embiid walked gingerly off the floor before finishing the game. At the time, he was shaken up but didn’t seem to be dealing with anything too significant.
Tri-City Herald
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Saints
Spread: Saints -3.5 1 Star play on the Panthers covering: In what many would call a meaningless game, I think this one comes down to focus. Steve Wilks has done a phenomenal job with this team and keeping them focused through the many distractions that have surrounded them all season long. He'll have this team ready to go and finish the season on a strong note. I'll take the points with the Panthers.
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Pistons: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status for Sunday
Joel Embiid will take another game off on Sunday when the Philadelphia 76ers pay a visit to the Detroit Pistons this weekend. Once again, the Sixers’ big man is listed on the injury report with foot soreness. As a result, he’ll sit out for the third-straight game. Embiid’s...
Comments / 0