Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Rumors: Longtime LA Trade Target Likely To Be Moved Ahead of Deadline

3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is poised to hit the free agent market this summer. At 26, he's enjoying his most productive season yet for a good Pacers club, currently the 7th seed in the East with a respectable 22-18 record. Through 34 games, the 6'11" big man is averaging a career-most 16.7 points on .549/.380/.783 shooting splits for the Pacers, 7.9 rebounds (also a career-high), 2.2 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Credits Team’s Confidence For Five-Game Win Streak

The new year seems to have revived the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team now sits on a five-game win streak. Los Angeles has kept all momentum going including Saturday night’s victory against the Kings, 136-134. Despite the initial worries that followed the injury of Anthony Davis, the Purple and Gold have adjusted nicely. Many players have delivered to fill his absence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers beat Kings 136-134, LeBron James scores 37 points

LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed a halfcourt shot at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bulls’ Andre Drummond Reflects on Playing for Doc Rivers

Since taking over as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers has done his fair share of recruiting veterans via free agency. One of his most notable prospects was the veteran center Andre Drummond, who inked a one-year deal with the Sixers during the 2021 offseason. Drummond’s connection...
CHICAGO, IL
Atlanta Hawks’ Four Keys to Beating Los Angeles Lakers

Last Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed a statement victory over the Atlanta Hawks in State Farm Arena. Fast forward one week, and the two teams are meeting again in Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is riding a three-game winning streak, while Atlanta has dropped four of their last five...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Indiana Pacers

The Hornets and Pacers are scheduled to tip off inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Doc Rivers Talks Joel Embiid’s Injury Ahead of Loss vs. Bulls

For the second-straight game on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers rolled without their All-Star center, Joel Embiid. After going down in the second half of Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Embiid walked gingerly off the floor before finishing the game. At the time, he was shaken up but didn’t seem to be dealing with anything too significant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Saints

Spread: Saints -3.5 1 Star play on the Panthers covering: In what many would call a meaningless game, I think this one comes down to focus. Steve Wilks has done a phenomenal job with this team and keeping them focused through the many distractions that have surrounded them all season long. He'll have this team ready to go and finish the season on a strong note. I'll take the points with the Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
76ers vs. Pistons: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status for Sunday

Joel Embiid will take another game off on Sunday when the Philadelphia 76ers pay a visit to the Detroit Pistons this weekend. Once again, the Sixers’ big man is listed on the injury report with foot soreness. As a result, he’ll sit out for the third-straight game. Embiid’s...
DETROIT, MI

