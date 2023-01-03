ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home.
AVON, IN
WTHR

1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 teens killed in first few days of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
22 WSBT

Teen accused of killing, molesting child heads to trial this month

The 15-year-old charged with killing and molesting a 6-year-old girl will go to trial later this month. That was the ruling from a pre-trial Friday for Anthony Hutchens. Hutchens is charged in the death of Grace Ross in March of 2021. He allegedly strangled and molested Grace in the woods...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
