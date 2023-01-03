Read full article on original website
3 people walk into hospital shot in Indy, IMPD says possibly linked
IMPD reported that three people walked into Indy hospitals with gunshot wounds and that they might all be linked to the same incident.
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
WTHR
IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
Person shot on east side in critical condition
Person shot on east side of Indianapolis found in critical condition after police officers responded to a report of a person gunfire.
1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street.
Man, woman found dead in Avon home in apparent murder-suicide, investigators say
AVON, Ind. — A woman, who had not shown up to work since the end of December, and a man were found dead in an Avon home Saturday morning in what investigators believe to have been a murder-suicide. Hendricks County Captain Amanda Goings said the man and woman are...
Community holds vigil for man killed at Lake Castleton Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, dozens of community members and faith leaders gathered at Lake Castleton Apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis to remember the life of a 25-year-old man killed over a week ago. "The senseless violence that continues to take place needs to stop all over the...
Families of victims speak out after deadly shooting at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a tragedy that changed several families' lives forever. "You send your kids to the mall, you expect them to come home," said Pastor Eddie Smith. "You don't expect them to be living in a battlefield or something." The senior pastor at Tuxedo Park Baptist Church...
Child shot on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday […]
Special Prosecutor to determine charges in deadly Castleton Mall shooting
The Marion County Prosecutor has recused himself from the case involving the deadly shooting of a teenager outside Castleton Square Mall.
3 teens killed in first few days of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at […]
Fox 59
Court records claim argument between cousins led to deadly shooting and murder arrest
IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December. According to court records, the deadly shooting started with an argument between cousins and ended when the victim walked out his front door and was ambushed by gunfire. Court records claim argument...
Man dies in Lafayette home explosion while producing fireworks, police say
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette. Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators believed the man was producing fireworks […]
22 WSBT
Teen accused of killing, molesting child heads to trial this month
The 15-year-old charged with killing and molesting a 6-year-old girl will go to trial later this month. That was the ruling from a pre-trial Friday for Anthony Hutchens. Hutchens is charged in the death of Grace Ross in March of 2021. He allegedly strangled and molested Grace in the woods...
IMPD investigating after person carjacks street sweeper
Police are investigating after someone stole a city-owned street sweeper Thursday afternoon.
IMPD again seeks help finding missing person
41-year-old Georgette Collins is described as 5’7" tall and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
WTHR
