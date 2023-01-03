Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Newport News: Teacher shot by student making a full recoveryMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
WSLS
Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified
Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
Homicide leaves one man with fatal gunshot wounds: Portsmouth Police
Police found a man with fatal gunshot wounds on the scene, authorities are calling the incident a homicide
13newsnow.com
'How did a six-year-old boy get a gun?' | Newport News councilman calls for parents to get more involved
A six-year-old boy shot his first grade teacher, Friday. Newport News city council member John Eley said he visited the teacher and her family in the hospital.
‘It could have been prevented’: Richneck Elementary School parent addresses security issues following shooting
Police say a six-year-old student shot his elementary teacher Friday afternoon in a Richneck Elementary School classroom.
Body found in wooded area identified as missing 19-year-old, Colonial Heights police launch homicide investigation
The Colonial Heights Police Department has now determined a body found in a wooded area of the city last month to be a 19-year-old who was reported missing from Chesterfield County in November. According to police, the case is no longer a death investigation, it is an active homicide investigation.
Police vehicle and van collide, leaving 3 injured: Chesapeake police
The crash occurred at the intersection of Great Bridge Boulevard and the Dominion Bridge ramp, police are currently investigating
Richneck Elem. School teacher identified after allegedly being shot by student
The identity of a female teacher in her 30s who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been confirmed by sources
Police investigating shooting near NC coast
According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 8:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.
WAVY News 10
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
Dog dies after car crashes into house in Chesapeake
A 20-year-old is facing charges following a car crash that resulted in a dog's death, according to Chesapeake Police
Police chief answers questions after he says 6-year-old shot teacher at school
A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday afternoon, Police Chief Steve Drew said in a news conference.
WAVY News 10
NN Dollar General damaged in fire, no injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – No one was injured but there is extensive damage to a Newport News Dollar General following a Sunday morning fire, a city fire official said. Newport News Fire Department Acting Assistant Chief Matthew Haraburda said the call came in for a commercial fire at 10:29 a.m. at the Dollar General at 15490 Warwick Blvd. It was elevated to a second-alarm fire nine minutes later.
6-year-old student in custody after shooting teacher at Newport News School: PD
A female teacher is in the hospital and a 6-year-old student is in custody Friday afternoon following a shooting at Newport News school, officials confirm.
24-year-old hit by train, killed near Downtown Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old person died after being hit by a train near Downtown Suffolk late Thursday night, police said. The Suffolk Police Department said it responded to Hall Avenue near Hall Place Park around 11:12 p.m. for a report of accidental death. Police believe the person was...
Police ID 2 men killed in Suffolk plane crash that sparked 35-acre brush fire
The deadly plane crash caused a three-alarm brush fire that spread across 35 acres of open field and woods, firefighters said.
WAVY News 10
State Police: 2 dead in Suffolk plane crash, victims identified
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said. A small passenger plane crashed around 12:16 p.m., according to Virginia State Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and the plane was engulfed in fire after the crash in an area a quarter-mile off of Carolina Road.
wfirnews.com
Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted
UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
13newsnow.com
Parents speak out after Newport News elementary school shooting
The shooting happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Police said no students were hurt.
Construction fraud suspect wanted for third time after missing court date
A Midlothian man that has previously been arrested twice for construction fraud is now wanted again after he missed a court appearance this week.
Additional charges against 15-year-old suspect in deadly Gloucester shooting
Additional charges have been added to the list against the 15-year-old suspect in the New Year's Day shooting that killed 20-year-old Tyler Heywood
