Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions

2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
BBC

Jesse Marsch: Leeds United boss 'hates' management stress

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he "hates the stress" that comes with being a Premier League manager. The 49-year-old has been in charge at Elland Road for just over 10 months, having succeeded Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February last year. Leeds secured top-flight survival on the final day...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
NBC Sports

Arsenal held by Newcastle in fiery draw between top-end rivals

Arsenal and Newcastle will both rue wasted chances from a surprise top-four battle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The first-place Gunners could’ve put the third-place Magpies away with a home win on Tuesday but ran into a team prepared to counter and produce danger in London. The Magpies,...
BBC

Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'definitely' keen to improve squad in January

Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure says they are "definitely" looking to improve their squad in the transfer market as they look to turn around their faltering season. Monday's defeat by Hull City was the Latics' third successive 4-1 loss. Toure's side are bottom of the Championship and conceded more goals...
BBC

Sacking Lampard 'the easy way out' for 'meddling' board

Former captain Alan Stubbs hopes the Everton board give Frank Lampard "a little bit more time" to steer the Toffees clear of relegation trouble - because sacking him would be the "easy way out". Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he doesn't think the club's plight is any great surprise...
BBC

Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye

Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
BBC

Dynel Simeu: Morecambe sign Southampton defender after Tranmere spell cut short

Southampton have recalled defender Dynel Simeu from Tranmere Rovers, to allow him to join Morecambe on loan until the end of the season. Simeu, who joined Saints from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, played 17 games for League Two Rovers during the first part of the campaign. The 20-year-old...
BBC

Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan

Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
The Associated Press

Brighton routs Everton 4-1, pressure builds on Lampard

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Irish teenager Evan Ferguson scored in his first Premier League start to help Brighton rout Everton 4-1 and pile pressure on manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday. Everton’s winless run extended to six games, leaving Lampard’s team just one point and two places above the relegation...

