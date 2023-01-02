Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
BBC
Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United: Hammers remain in relegation trouble after Elland Road draw
West Ham were denied a much-needed win as Rodrigo drove home a Leeds equaliser to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road. The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.
BBC
David Gold: West Ham joint-chairman was 'desperate' for club to do well, says David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes described David Gold as "a good man and a sensible man", who will be missed around the London Stadium. Gold's death after a short illness at the age of 86 was confirmed by the Hammers in the hours leading up to their 2-2 draw at Leeds United.
BBC
Jesse Marsch: Leeds United boss 'hates' management stress
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he "hates the stress" that comes with being a Premier League manager. The 49-year-old has been in charge at Elland Road for just over 10 months, having succeeded Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February last year. Leeds secured top-flight survival on the final day...
"Just Weren't Good Enough" - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Brentford Loss
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke liverpoolfc.com following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday night.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
BBC
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss says side must be 'almost perfect' in title race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side will have to be "almost perfect" to catch Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race. City can reduce the gap to five points with victory over Chelsea on Thursday after Arsenal were held by Newcastle. Guardiola said: "The way to reduce...
NBC Sports
Arsenal held by Newcastle in fiery draw between top-end rivals
Arsenal and Newcastle will both rue wasted chances from a surprise top-four battle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The first-place Gunners could’ve put the third-place Magpies away with a home win on Tuesday but ran into a team prepared to counter and produce danger in London. The Magpies,...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'definitely' keen to improve squad in January
Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure says they are "definitely" looking to improve their squad in the transfer market as they look to turn around their faltering season. Monday's defeat by Hull City was the Latics' third successive 4-1 loss. Toure's side are bottom of the Championship and conceded more goals...
BBC
Sacking Lampard 'the easy way out' for 'meddling' board
Former captain Alan Stubbs hopes the Everton board give Frank Lampard "a little bit more time" to steer the Toffees clear of relegation trouble - because sacking him would be the "easy way out". Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he doesn't think the club's plight is any great surprise...
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye
Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
BBC
Dynel Simeu: Morecambe sign Southampton defender after Tranmere spell cut short
Southampton have recalled defender Dynel Simeu from Tranmere Rovers, to allow him to join Morecambe on loan until the end of the season. Simeu, who joined Saints from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, played 17 games for League Two Rovers during the first part of the campaign. The 20-year-old...
BBC
Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
Brighton routs Everton 4-1, pressure builds on Lampard
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Irish teenager Evan Ferguson scored in his first Premier League start to help Brighton rout Everton 4-1 and pile pressure on manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday. Everton’s winless run extended to six games, leaving Lampard’s team just one point and two places above the relegation...
BBC
Graeme Shinnie returns to Aberdeen on loan from Wigan as Patrik Myslovic arrives from Zilina
Former captain Graeme Shinnie has returned to Aberdeen on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The 31-year-old midfielder moved to Wigan 12 months ago, helping them win promotion to the Championship, and has 18 months remaining on his contract. Slovakia Under-21 midfielder Patrik Myslovic has also...
Nottingham Forest’s Awoniyi sinks Southampton for precious away win
Taiwo Awoniyi scored Nottingham Forest’s second away goal in the league this season to secure a 1-0 win that left Southampton adrift at the bottom
