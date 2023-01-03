Read full article on original website
Don’t expect this tag team to reunite in AEW
Before Ethan Page was all about “never letting go of his ego” in AEW, the co-owner of The Firm was a member of The North, one of the most dominant tag teams in the history of Impact Wrestling and of this current generation, period, alongside Josh Alexander. Initially dubbed the Monster Mafia – a name […] The post Don’t expect this tag team to reunite in AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
