Nearly one year before the U.S. Forest Service announced a controversial expansion at Holland Lake Lodge, an email shows the federal agency knew an out-of-state company, POWDR, was managing the resort. POWDR is an “adventure life” company based in Utah that is buying the lodge in the Swan Valley. It is working with former owner […] The post Emails show Utah company managing Holland Lake Lodge, while group says permit no longer valid appeared first on Daily Montanan.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO