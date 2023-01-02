ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kmyu.tv

Active start to weather season helps Utah build strong snowpack

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The amount of water Utah has received the last month was a welcoming visit. Wet, heavy snow fell for much of the holiday weekend, but many parts of the state are still in excessive drought. Meteorologists said parts of Utah has received the same...
kslnewsradio.com

Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
KSLTV

Utah braces for another round of snow

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Utah’s southern mountains that will take effect Thursday as another storm moves in. The watch calls for six to 12 inches in the southern mountains. Snow has already been plentiful in mountain areas, with...
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
kslnewsradio.com

Pink snow in Utah mountains of interest to researchers

SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers at Utah State University are looking into the pink snow some may see in Utah’s higher elevations. They want to know if it poses an environmental threat in the form of snowmelt. It’s actually green algae that live on snow in mountains all...
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Wintry conditions continue across parts of Southern Utah

BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — Wintry conditions continued across Southern Utah Tuesday as the Wasatch Front enjoyed a nice break from the snow. Video from St. George, Zion National Park and Beaver showed the snowy conditions. Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active...
Daily Montanan

Emails show Utah company managing Holland Lake Lodge, while group says permit no longer valid

Nearly one year before the U.S. Forest Service announced a controversial expansion at Holland Lake Lodge, an email shows the federal agency knew an out-of-state company, POWDR, was managing the resort. POWDR is an “adventure life” company based in Utah that is buying the lodge in the Swan Valley. It is working with former owner […] The post Emails show Utah company managing Holland Lake Lodge, while group says permit no longer valid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com

What’s The Story Behind The Abandoned Tunnel Near Boysen Dam?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Driving through Wind River Canyon in central Wyoming, motorists can see a series of railroad tunnels on the west side of the river. But there’s one tunnel to the south of the rest that stands out. Off by itself, with...
WYOMING STATE
kuer.org

In a state obsessed with snowpack, finding pink snow in Utah is a problem

In Utah, above 6,000 or 7,000 feet, pink snow can be found. It looks like someone sprayed some watermelon-flavored syrup on the snow surface. Despite the color, it’s actually a green algae species. The most common genus is chlamydomonas nivalis and it generally blooms on snowfields in the Midwest during summer.
kmyu.tv

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain turning into snow overnight will impact morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another winter storm will impact Utah Thursday through Friday afternoon. Thursday, 10 p.m. - More valley rain/slush and mountain snow along I-15 corridor. According to 2News meteorologist, Sterling Poulson a significant amount of moisture will enter the state overnight. The storm is, however, appearing...
ABC 4

Snow totals rise at Utah ski resorts but avalanche dangers are high

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s a Utah power day!. Utah’s latest winter storm slammed the state with a heavy blanket of wet snow, giving skiers and snowboarders a chance to celebrate the new year by taking to the slopes. The fresh powder doesn’t come without its dangers, however, as avalanche dangers remain high across Utah’s mountains.
upr.org

UDOT works to keep Utah roads safe this year for drivers and plow operators

With the New Year bringing in a massive snowstorm, Utah snowplow drivers were kept busy keeping roads safe for drivers. UDOT spokesman John Gleason says that each of the plow operators working for UDOT have taken their responsibilities very seriously by clearing roads and making them safe for everyone traveling around the state, making sure people get to their destinations safely.
