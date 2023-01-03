Read full article on original website
US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
SYDNEY (AP) — Frances Tiafoe beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals. Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final. It means the U.S. will...
Tennis-Djokovic gets the welcome he wished for in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic cruised through his first singles match in Australia since being deported last year with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International 1 on Tuesday.
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
United Cup City Finals Preview: Tiafoe, Fritz Look To Stay Perfect For Team USA
The United Cup began six days ago in three cities across Australia, with 18 nations competing in six groups. Now, it’s down to just six teams. Wednesday’s City Finals in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane will each feature five matches — two women’s and men’s singles and one mixed doubles — spread across two sessions.
Mixed doubles is serious business at the United Cup
The novelty of the rare mixed doubles combinations in the United Cup is what makes them so compelling. The banter and the byplay between the ATP and WTA players has been refreshing to watch and hear. Turns out they mean something, too. Look no further than Wednesday's crucial City Finals...
Who Has the Most Wimbledon Wins?
Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have graced England's finest courts and these are the players with the most Wimbledon wins. Wimbledon has been played since 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first introduced the major tournament. Djokovic won his...
"It's been tougher more mentally and emotionally" - Leylah Fernandez on expectations following first match win of 2023 season in Auckland
Canada’s 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opened her 2023 season with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win Monday over 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic. Third-seeded Fernandez needed only 61 minutes to sweep by the Czech teenager, who entered the main draw on a...
Team USA defeats Great Britain; into final four at United Cup
SYDNEY, Australia -- World No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.11 Madison Keys gave the United States an early 2-1 lead over Great Britain, and Frances Tiafoe clinched the win for the Americans. With the Sydney City Final secured, the U.S. moves on to the semifinals of the United Cup, which will...
Poland's Swiatek, Hurkacz win decisive mixed doubles match
In a decisive fifth rubber Wednesday, Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz quickly took out Italy's Camilla Rosatello and Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-2 to send Poland into the United Cup semifinals, where the team will face the United States. Earlier, Magda Linette delivered a must-win point to keep Poland in the...
United Cup: Breaking down the City Final matchups
The United Cup began six days ago in three cities across Australia, with 18 nations competing in six groups. Now, it’s down to just six. Wednesday’s City Finals in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane will feature five matches (two women’s and men’s singles and one mixed doubles) in two sessions.
Peers/Stosur Seal Victory For Australia
John Peers and Samantha Stosur ensured Australia finished its United Cup campaign with victory Tuesday when they defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and David Vega Hernandez 6-2, 6-3 to give the home nation a 3-2 win against Team Spain. The pair was dominant throughout the 58-minute clash, winning 97 per cent...
Bouzas Maneiro posts first WTA win; Australia beats Spain
SYDNEY, Australia -- Jessica Bouzas Maneiro stepped in for an injured Paula Badosa and delivered a win for Spain, but in the end, it was Team Australia that won 3-2. Ranked No.193 and making her WTA main-draw debut, Bouzas Maneiro defeated Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday at the United Cup.
Poland beats Switzerland to make Brisbane City Final
Hubert Hurkacz earned a critical win for Poland against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, and Magda Linette's heroics delivered the crucial third point to book Poland a spot in the Brisbane City Finals at the United Cup. With Hurkacz's win giving Poland the 2-1 lead, Linette held off Jil Teichmann to...
2023 Lyon Open WTA Entry List - Garcia, Vekic, Cornet & more
The 2023 Lyon Open is right around the corner, with the WTA 250 event set to take place from January 30th to February 5th. As one of the first events after the first major of the season - the Australian Open, it's sure to be a hotly contested tournament, with some of the top players in the world looking to get their year off to a strong start.
Sakkari holds off Mertens to clinch Perth City Final spot for Greece
PERTH, Australia -- Maria Sakkari sealed a Perth City Final place for Greece at the United Cup in Perth with a 6-1, 7-5 defeat of Elise Mertens in 1 hour and 23 minutes. Greece required only two points from the final tie of Group A to advance, and Sakkari's win backed up compatriot Stefanos Tsitsipas' defeat of David Goffin on the previous day.
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev (Last Update - 04-01)
The ATP Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January and will be headlined by defending champion, Rafael Nadal who defeated Daniil Medvedev last year. As well as Nadal, the World Number One in Carlos Alcaraz will also be...
Medvedev Magnificent To Reach Adelaide Quarter-finals
Daniil Medvedev had to scratch and claw in his opening match of the season, saving nine set points in his first set of 2023. The former World No. 1 faced no such difficulties on Wednesday. Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals....
Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.
When The Going Gets Tough, Djokovic Goes Lockdown Mode
New season, same script for Novak Djokovic. Trailing World No. 64 Quentin Halys 2-5 after a competitive first set at the Adelaide International 1 Thursday, did anyone really doubt that the Serbian would come back? With the Frenchman serving for the set at 5-3, Djokovic went into lockdown mode, breaking to love after teasing four consecutive unforced errors from the 26-year-old's racquet.
Kostyuk stuns Rybakina to make Adelaide 1 quarterfinals
Ukrainian qualifier Marta Kostyuk powered past Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to advance to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1, coming back from a set down to win 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3 and advance to the quarterfinals. Starting her season ranked No.69, Kostyuk enjoyed a successful qualifying campaign in Adelaide, posting...
