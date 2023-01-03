ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Speaks to Team For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Watch: NFL Star Damar Hamlin Awake & Communicating After Cardiac Arrest. Damar Hamlin has reunited with his teammates. One day after doctors confirmed that the Buffalo Bills safety, who was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, was awake, the organization shared that the 24-year-old spoke with teammates during a team meeting.
