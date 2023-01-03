Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Damar Hamlin Cheers on Buffalo Bills from Hospital as Team Plays First Game Since His Collapse
Watch: Damar Hamlin Cheers on Buffalo Bills Teammates from Hospital. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin cheered on his teammates, who paid tribute to him on the field, from his hospital bed as they played their first game since he suffered a cardiac arrest. On the afternoon of Jan. 8, six...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Speaks to Team For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest
Watch: NFL Star Damar Hamlin Awake & Communicating After Cardiac Arrest. Damar Hamlin has reunited with his teammates. One day after doctors confirmed that the Buffalo Bills safety, who was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, was awake, the organization shared that the 24-year-old spoke with teammates during a team meeting.
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0