Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery. Once on the scene, officers learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole some items before leaving in a 4-door sedan.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Gadsden. It happened on January 6 around 1:39 a.m. on Hinsdale Avenue. Police say Cody Stewart, 28, died at the scene. No officers were hurt and no other details were given. The Gadsden Police Department has requested Special Agents...
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

One arrested, another wanted in connection to robbery investigation targeting Hispanic victims

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One suspect arrest, and another suspect is wanted in connection to multiple robbery investigations in Birmingham targeting the Hispanic Community. The investigation was launched in October 2022. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Evontay Martiz Blevins, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested after Birmingham Police Detectives presented information […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Victim speaks out after alleged hit-and-run in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is behind bars after allegedly committing a hit-and-run followed by an attempted robbery in Fultondale. CBS 42 spoke with one of the two victims who came face to face with the man in custody. Timika Eutsey was nearly a victim of robbery and says she is thankful to be […]
FULTONDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

GBHS working with Bessemer Police to get justice for poisoned puppy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After receiving hundreds of calls and emails from people after some claimed to have witnessed the poisoning of a seven-week-old puppy, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is working with Bessemer Police and Bessemer Animal Control to ensure justice for the young animal. “On Tuesday evening, GBHS...
BESSEMER, AL

