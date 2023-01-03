Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
2 bodies found in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County’s Fosters community
Authorities are investigating the discovery early Sunday of two bodies in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County. Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Mary Sellers said one body was found on Interstate 59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road. Both bodies were in the Fosters community. The deaths are possibly suspicious, Sellers...
2 Bodies Found in Tuscaloosa County Sunday, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating two fatalities discovered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning, although it is too early to say if foul play was involved. The grim discoveries were first reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, the traffic reporter for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The first reports that came in were related to a...
wbrc.com
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
wbrc.com
Suspect in 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old boy at Riverchase Galleria denied youthful offender status
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One of the three suspects involved in the shooting death of 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. at the Riverchase Galleria was denied his request for Youthful Offender Status, according to court documents. 21-year-old King Williams’ request was held Wednesday, Jan. 4 before Jefferson County Circuit Judge...
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance identifying robbery suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect. According to the BPD, on Friday, Jan. 6, South Precinct officers were dispatched to the Circle K (1503 11th Avenue South) on a report of a robbery. “Officers arrived on the scene […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim shot to death outside store in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred outside the Elyton Meat Market at 3rd Avenue North and Center Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, just after 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cortez Dekelvin Ware, 37, of Birmingham, sustained […]
Fiery crash leaves one dead in Hoover
An unidentified man is dead following a fiery crash in Hoover Saturday night.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
Two fatal shootings by police officers under review; one family says deputies went to wrong house
The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. Authorities released limited information about the shootings in Gadsden and in Hazel Green, a community in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery. Once on the scene, officers learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole some items before leaving in a 4-door sedan.
wvtm13.com
Search for suspect who allegedly robbed delivery driver at Birmingham pharmacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department would like your help in identifying a person who allegedly robbed a delivery driver. According to a news release, a delivery driver had pharmaceutical products to deliver at a pharmacy on Lomb Avenue on Jan. 3, when that driver was robbed at gunpoint.
wbrc.com
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Gadsden. It happened on January 6 around 1:39 a.m. on Hinsdale Avenue. Police say Cody Stewart, 28, died at the scene. No officers were hurt and no other details were given. The Gadsden Police Department has requested Special Agents...
Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
Community remembers Tuscaloosa County man who died in ATV crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County man who died in a tragic ATV crash is being remembered by his friends and former coworkers. 54-year-old Jackie Dixon worked as a first responder for years in Tuscaloosa County. He was a paramedic at Northstar EMA and was an emergency room employee at DCH Regional Hospital at the […]
One arrested, another wanted in connection to robbery investigation targeting Hispanic victims
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One suspect arrest, and another suspect is wanted in connection to multiple robbery investigations in Birmingham targeting the Hispanic Community. The investigation was launched in October 2022. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Evontay Martiz Blevins, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested after Birmingham Police Detectives presented information […]
Victim speaks out after alleged hit-and-run in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is behind bars after allegedly committing a hit-and-run followed by an attempted robbery in Fultondale. CBS 42 spoke with one of the two victims who came face to face with the man in custody. Timika Eutsey was nearly a victim of robbery and says she is thankful to be […]
wvtm13.com
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
wbrc.com
GBHS working with Bessemer Police to get justice for poisoned puppy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After receiving hundreds of calls and emails from people after some claimed to have witnessed the poisoning of a seven-week-old puppy, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is working with Bessemer Police and Bessemer Animal Control to ensure justice for the young animal. “On Tuesday evening, GBHS...
