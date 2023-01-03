Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds across exposed ridges and coastal headlands. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected. Strongest winds across exposed ridges. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 17:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 600 AM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of the Russian River near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 PM PST Sunday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will drop below 12 feet early Monday but return to flood stage by 9 am Monday morning. Peak flow is expected late Monday afternoon just below 17 feet. The river is expected to slowly drop below flood stage late Monday late. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 01/17/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
