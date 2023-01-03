Effective: 2023-01-08 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected. Strongest winds across exposed ridges. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO