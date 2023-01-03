ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClickOnDetroit.com

Local 4 Reporters Covering Stories That Are Important To You

Our Local 4 anchors always want to make sure they're covering stories that are important to you. Those are the stories you'll see on Local 4 News, and on our website, ClickOnDetroit – as well as on our streaming channel, Local 4+. Here's a little bit about...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get fit in a unique "auto themed" gym

If you've passed by a certain auto shop on Mack Ave. in Detroit, you may think they're working on vehicles inside. Well they are, but not the kind you may think. "We do it one part at a time, that's what our wall says, that's our focus and mission. We have High Octane, we have Torque, Body Garage, we have Mechanics, all these classes have the intent to help you build your vehicle," Terra Castro, Owner/Founder, of the Detroit Body Garage told "Live in the D's," April Morton. By vehicle, if you haven't already guessed, is your body.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain, snow expected in Metro Detroit: Here is your weather timeline

4Warn Weather – After some of us saw just a bit of sunshine working throughout Saturday afternoon, the clouds have rolled back into the region, and we will keep that cloud cover in the forecast as we work into the end of the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will...
OHIO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new steakhouse in Detroit is giving its dishes an Asian flare

A new restaurant opened up in downtown Detroit late last year, and it's starting to create quite the buzz with its unique look and menu. When you walk in you will be struck by the giant cherry blossom tree with flowers filling the exposed ceiling, which actually ties into the name, Hanah.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber

DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Eloise hospital site in Westland to be converted to hotel, restaurant

WESTLAND, Mich. – The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital site in Westland will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant and bar, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. The city of Westland was awarded a $695,000 EGLE brownfield grant to address existing contamination at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital and ensure the site's safe reuse. Westland has partnered with 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC to redevelop the hospital as part of a multi-phase project.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan man planning to 'have some fun' after winning $500,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

EAST TAWAS, Mich. – A Michigan man said he's planning to "have some fun" with the $500,000 he won on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The 51-year-old man from Iosco County said he won playing the instant game, "The Perfect Gift." He bought the winning ticket Nov. 23 at Miners Grove, a liquor store on North Wilber Road in East Tawas.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI

