Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Morning 4: Metro Detroiters mourn death of the city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’ -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne State University honors city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’. Members of the Detroit community have been coming together all week to...
Enjoy the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival along the riverfront
DETROIT – Sunday is the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival, and you and your loved ones can enjoy many activities while hanging out along the riverfront. The event is presented by Bedrock and is taking place at Valade Park. The Fire & Ice Festival will...
Local 4 Reporters Covering Stories That Are Important To You
Our Local 4 anchors always want to make sure they’re covering stories that are important to you. Those are the stories you’ll see on Local 4 News, and on our website, ClickOnDetroit – as well as on our streaming channel, Local 4+. Here’s a little bit about...
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
Get fit in a unique “auto themed” gym
If you’ve passed by a certain auto shop on Mack Ave. in Detroit, you may think they’re working on vehicles inside. Well they are, but not the kind you may think. “We do it one part at a time, that’s what our wall says, that’s our focus and mission. We have High Octane, we have Torque, Body Garage, we have Mechanics, all these classes have the intent to help you build your vehicle,” Terra Castro, Owner/Founder, of the Detroit Body Garage told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. By vehicle, if you haven’t already guessed, is your body.
Rain, snow expected in Metro Detroit: Here is your weather timeline
4Warn Weather – After some of us saw just a bit of sunshine working throughout Saturday afternoon, the clouds have rolled back into the region, and we will keep that cloud cover in the forecast as we work into the end of the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will...
This new steakhouse in Detroit is giving its dishes an Asian flare
A new restaurant opened up in downtown Detroit late last year, and it’s starting to create quite the buzz with its unique look and menu. When you walk in you will be struck by the giant cherry blossom tree with flowers filling the exposed ceiling, which actually ties into the name, Hanah.
Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
Cloud cover sticks around with chilly temperatures in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – After a soggy end of the week, with rain showers and plenty of cloud cover, we are keeping a chance of a light wintry mix of rain and snow showers into the forecast through the early morning hours on Saturday. Overnight Friday into early Saturday morning,...
Volunteer veterinarians desperately needed at Detroit Animal Care and Control
DETROIT – A call for help has been issued as Detroit Animal Care and Control no longer has a veterinarian. The city has been actively recruiting for a year but has yet to find a senior vet to staff the shelter. “We’re facing the same challenge as shelters across...
Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from home of ‘severely disabled’ 6-year-old in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Mich. – An Oak Park child with nine disabilities is without a custom $10,000 wheelchair after someone stole it from the front yard of his family’s home. UPDATE: Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say. Shakara Lewis is the mother of 6-year-old...
‘It honestly makes me sad’: Crews battle fire at neighborhood market on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Crews spent hours battling a fire that broke out at a market on Detroit’s east side on Sunday afternoon. Chalmers Garden Market located on Chalmers Street near East Outer Drive on Detroit’s east side went up in flames Sunday. For hours, more than 40 firefighters...
Former Eloise hospital site in Westland to be converted to hotel, restaurant
WESTLAND, Mich. – The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital site in Westland will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant and bar, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. The city of Westland was awarded a $695,000 EGLE brownfield grant to address existing contamination at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital and ensure the site’s safe reuse. Westland has partnered with 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC to redevelop the hospital as part of a multi-phase project.
‘The pain is not getting better’: Detroit mother searching for son’s killer 10 years later
DETROIT – Ten years later and a Detroit mother is seeking justice for her son, Petty Officer Terrence Hill Jr., who was killed on Detroit’s west side. His mother, Julia Spencer, wants people to take another look at photos of her son. She’s hoping for tips leading to the arrest of his murderer.
Group of 78 Michigan healthcare workers wins $1 million Powerball prize; each gets $12,800
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A group of 78 nurses, doctors, and healthcare workers in Michigan won a $1 million Powerball prize, meaning they will each receive about $12,800. The “Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club” is a collection of healthcare workers from Traverse City who enjoy playing the lottery.
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K in fragrances from Ulta stores in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – Police are searching for three women who are suspected of being involved in organized robberies of Ulta Beauty stores across Metro Detroit. According to officials, three women are accused of stealing nearly $150,000 in perfumes and fragrances from 20 different Ulta Beauty stores across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
Tracking flurries in Metro Detroit Friday ahead of cool, clearer weekend
There doesn’t appear to be much optimism for sunshine later today with these morning clouds over Metro Detroit, but these clouds are keeping temperatures in the low 30s. (Clearer skies would permit some cooler 20s.) So, let’s chalk up a win for the clouds this morning, because they are...
Ann Arbor schools: Masks required during first two weeks following winter break
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will require students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors during the first two weeks following the holiday break, according to an announcement by the district. In an email to the school community on Sunday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift upgraded her previous...
Detroit native caught in the middle of police chase hospitalized from injuries
DETROIT – A Detroit native desperately needs help after being in the middle of a police chase. Elijah Hall says he was headed to visit his mother on the city’s east side when the suspect vehicle crashed into him. He was hospitalized with injuries and is unable to work.
Michigan man planning to ‘have some fun’ after winning $500,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
EAST TAWAS, Mich. – A Michigan man said he’s planning to “have some fun” with the $500,000 he won on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The 51-year-old man from Iosco County said he won playing the instant game, “The Perfect Gift.” He bought the winning ticket Nov. 23 at Miners Grove, a liquor store on North Wilber Road in East Tawas.
