Now that a shiny, new year is upon us, we hope you got everything you wanted over the holidays. If you didn’t, and you’re still looking for just the right toy to make your winter a little brighter, then you’ll definitely want to know what’s new in the LEGO Technic catalog. Batman fans, in particular, will probably be excited to see that the Batcycle from most recent Dark Knight film interpretation, the Batman, will soon be available.

2 DAYS AGO