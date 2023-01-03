Read full article on original website
RideApart
Jiajue CN 800 Zhen And CNR 800 Rui Copy Honda CBR650R And CBR650R
Copycat motorcycles run rampant in China. Looking for a knockoff Ducati Scrambler? The Lifan Hunter 125 answers the call. Can’t afford a Harley-Davidson Sportster S? Motofino’s Streetboy V-Maxter 300 looks like a suitable alternative. Just when we thought the design theft couldn’t get any more blatant, Jiajue rolls out its CN 800 Zhen and CNR 800 Rui.
RideApart
Is Yamaha All Set To Release The YZF-R9 In 2024?
Yamaha has a gem of a streetbike lineup in the form of the MT series. Over the course of the last few years, the MT naked bike range has given birth to the XSR lineup, as well as more recently, the Tenere 700 and YZF-R7. Now, with the YZF-R6 supersport well and truly relegated to the circuit, and the YZF-R7 not quite occupying the same space as the 600cc supersport, a gaping hole exists in Yamaha's YZF-R lineup.
RideApart
Verge Motorcycles Launches Range-Topping TS Ultra Model At CES 2023
It’s January, 2023, and the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is upon us once more. This year, it runs from January 5 through 8, and Finnish electric motorbike maker Verge Motorcycles is kicking things off with the introduction of its highest-spec bike yet, the Verge TS Ultra. The company...
RideApart
Honda Unveils The Retro-Style CL300 Scrambler For The Chinese Market
It goes without saying that Honda's 500cc model lineup is a strong contender in the entry-level to middleweight segment. Although sort of blurring the lines between the 400 and 650 class and occupying a space of its own, the parallel-twin-powered 500cc lineup of Honda is oftentimes the choice of folks looking for a solid and reliable platform, while being fine with performance and tech taking a back seat.
Japan's MK Group Introduces BMW i7 And iX To Luxury Taxi Fleet
The BMW i7 and iX are being added to MK Group's taxi fleet in Japan. MK Taxi is a service that provides ultra-luxurious cars to more astute members of society at a notable premium. The Kyoto MK division has purchased 10 i7 and five iX units while Tokyo MK is adopting 20 i7s into its fleet. The MK Kyoto division purchased 15 7 Series units in 2019, of which 11 are still operational.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
RideApart
Brand New Fantic Electric Scooter To Hit The Market In February 2023
Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Fantic is well-know for its off-road and enduro machines, as well as its Caballero scrambler range. The Venetian brand unveiled quite a number of exciting new models at EICMA 2022, wherein the Caballero 700, powered by the famous Yamaha CP2 parallel-twin engine, first made its appearance. In...
RideApart
Batman LEGO Technic Batcycle Is Ready To Darken Up Your Nights In 2023
Now that a shiny, new year is upon us, we hope you got everything you wanted over the holidays. If you didn’t, and you’re still looking for just the right toy to make your winter a little brighter, then you’ll definitely want to know what’s new in the LEGO Technic catalog. Batman fans, in particular, will probably be excited to see that the Batcycle from most recent Dark Knight film interpretation, the Batman, will soon be available.
Aviation International News
PWI Receives PMA Approval for LED King Air Door Light
Aircraft lighting supplier PWI of Wichita has received FAA parts manufacturer approval authorization for its replacement LED entry-door light for King Air 200, B200/250, 300, and B300/350 turboprop twins. King Air 90-series airplanes are not equipped with an entry-door light. Mounted between the engine and the fuselage on the left...
RideApart
What Were The Most Expensive Bikes Sold At U.K. Auction In 2022?
It might be the beginning of a whole new year, but some things remain the same. For one thing, collectors are going to collect—and you know what? Vintage bike lovers really love Brough Superiors, extremely rare early-1900s racing machines, and 1970s-era Italian motorcycles. (I mean, can you blame them?)
Amazon's plastic packaging was reportedly found thousands of miles away at illegal dump sites in India
Plastic packaging has been found to release noxious odors at waste sites and can emit toxic chemicals into the air after they are burned.
RideApart
Tri333ple Takes Us On A Tour Of Thailand With BMW’s SoulFuel Getaway
BWM wants folks to experience its Heritage lineup in a very unique manner. Based on the region, the Bavarians already offer guided tours aboard its R 18 cruiser lineup and R Nine-T neo-retro with the Great Getaway and SoulFuel Escape series. While those two options cater to Europe, the U.S., and Australia, BMW’s SoulFuel Getaway serves riders in Southeast Asia.
My Wrenching Paid Off In Faster Lap Times With My 2011 BMW 128i
Cali PhotographyEven though I was on 300 treadwear tires, I cut out a lot of time.
Carscoops
We’d Love Cadillac To Build This Sleek-Looking Roadster
No, this sketch doesn’t preview a future model that could be produced by Aston Martin or Bentley and instead, has been designed as the ultimate Cadillac roadster. This intriguing sketch was shared to the General Motors Design page on Instagram and while it doesn’t preview a vehicle that will actually reach the light of day, it is still pretty cool.
KTEN.com
Small, Greaseless Cam Followers Rise to the Occasion in Robotics Applications
Originally Posted On: https://www.intechpower.com/blog/blog/small-greaseless-cam-followers-rise-to-the-occasion-in-robotics-applications. Have you ever run into issues trying to select small cam followers for your application? If the answer is yes, you’re not alone. Certain design constraints may be limiting your choices. You might be asking questions like: “Can I access the cam followers easily for lubrication?” “Will my cam followers wear out aluminum rails?” “Can they stand up to washdown?”
Toyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023
KARIYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Toyota Boshoku Corporation will exhibit at CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from January 5th (Thursday) to January 8th (Sunday), 2023. We have created new values as the “Interior Space Creator” by providing comfort, fun and convenience solutions based on the premise of safety and the environment. At the CES, we will feature vehicle interior space solutions for the MaaS market mated for autonomous technology in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005063/en/
RideApart
Zard Introduces New ECU Upgrade For The Triumph Speed Triple 1200
When Triumph reintroduced the Speed Triple in 2021, fans of naked sportbikes around the world were treated to a new generation hyper-naked machine that carried the refinement of the British brand, while dishing out an extensive amount of power. Although the previous generation of Speed Triples, with its 1,050cc triple, was already an impressive machine, it's clear that Triumph outdid itself with the new 1200.
3DPrint.com
Canada’s Auto Parts Suppliers to Debut EV with 3D Printed Chassis
At Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas (January 5-8), the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA), a Canadian trade organization, will officially debut Project Arrow: an electric vehicle (EV) featuring a chassis made with additive manufacturing (AM). According to a comment to the green tech website CleanTechnica from Xaba, a Toronto-based advanced manufacturing technology company that designed the printer used for the chassis, Project Arrow is “the first car to be made from all-Canadian intellectual property [IP]”.
RideApart
Ducati To Introduce Nine Models To Indian Market In 2023
Not all motorcycles speak to India’s two-wheeler consumers. As a result, many manufacturers send big-bore tourers and flagship superbikes elsewhere around the globe. Ducati remains undeterred by the challenges of the Indian moto market, however. The Bologna outfit has shipped its top-of-the-line sportbikes and adventurers to the subcontinent in recent years and that steady stream will only continue in 2023.
