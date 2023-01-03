ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati is suspended for the night after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

FOX 28 Spokane
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Vegas high school flag football player dies after collapsing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 16-year-old high school student-athlete died after suffering a medical emergency and collapsing during a varsity flag football game at her school. The Clark County coroner identified the girl as Ashari Hughes and reported Friday that a determination of her cause and manner of death was pending. The principal at Desert Oasis High School says staff members immediately began providing medical aid when Hughes collapsed during Thursday’s home game against Valley High. The death in Las Vegas came just days after NFL player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest before being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is recovering at a hospital in Cincinnati.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Bills’ Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. He tweeted about the shirts after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23 Sunday in their first game since Hamlin’s health scare. His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin’s hands forming a heart and “Did We Win?” in big print. Hamlin’s first question after he awoke Thursday was whether the Bills had beaten the Cincinnati Bengals in the game when he collapsed on the field. Fans have already contributed over $8.5 million to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation as of Sunday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy