Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Homicide leaves one man with fatal gunshot wounds: Portsmouth Police
Police found a man with fatal gunshot wounds on the scene, authorities are calling the incident a homicide
'How did a six-year-old boy get a gun?' | Newport News councilman wants answers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — How did a six-year-old boy get a gun and shoot his first-grade teacher? That's the question on Newport News City Council member John Eley's mind. “That teacher could have lost her life. That student, that child, he could have lost his life as well," Eley said. "How did this child even know how to use a gun at 6 years old?”
Richneck Elem. School teacher identified after allegedly being shot by student
The identity of a female teacher in her 30s who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been confirmed by sources
Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later
The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
Police vehicle and van collide, leaving 3 injured: Chesapeake police
The crash occurred at the intersection of Great Bridge Boulevard and the Dominion Bridge ramp, police are currently investigating
Second man arrested in connection to fatal robbery attempt in Suffolk
According to police, 23-year-old Jonathan Jackson was taken into custody Friday in North Carolina.
Police investigating shooting in Elizabeth City, NC
According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 8:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.
Construction fraud suspect wanted for third time after missing court date
A Midlothian man that has previously been arrested twice for construction fraud is now wanted again after he missed a court appearance this week.
Additional charges against 15-year-old suspect in deadly Gloucester shooting
Additional charges have been added to the list against the 15-year-old suspect in the New Year's Day shooting that killed 20-year-old Tyler Heywood
Man severely injured in crash between Chesapeake Police vehicle and van
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man was seriously injured, and a woman and Chesapeake Police officer were also hurt Saturday morning when the officer's vehicle collided with a van while responding to an emergency call. According to a spokesperson, this happened at around 10:30 a.m. The officer was on their...
A 6-Year-Old Student Shot His Teacher During An Altercation In Class, Police Said
The shooting was not accidental and the student was taken into custody, officials said.
WAVY News 10
NN Dollar General damaged in fire, no injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – No one was injured but there is extensive damage to a Newport News Dollar General following a Sunday morning fire, a city fire official said. Newport News Fire Department Acting Assistant Chief Matthew Haraburda said the call came in for a commercial fire at 10:29 a.m. at the Dollar General at 15490 Warwick Blvd. It was elevated to a second-alarm fire nine minutes later.
Jury finds man charged with shooting infant, 4 others in Norfolk not guilty
Kimahni Lankford, the man charged with shooting five people, including a 1-month-old girl, has been found not guilty on all 12 counts Thursday.
Two dead in passenger plane crash, fire in Suffolk
The Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash in Suffolk that resulted in two deaths.
3 displaced, dog dies after vehicle crashes into house in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that has crashed into a house around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bowden Ave.
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
2 shot on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton, police investigating
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Wednesday morning. Officers say that they received a call about a shooting on the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way at 12:39 a.m. That's at the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments. As officers got...
Driver hospitalized after overnight crash in Suffolk
Police say one person was sent to a local hospital following an overnight crash in Suffolk.
South Norfolk Jordan Bridge reopens after fire forced it to be closed
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge has finally completely reopened to traffic three weeks after a fire at the Wheelabrator trash-to-energy facility in Portsmouth adjacent to the bridge forced its closure. The bridge's general manager, Kevin Crum, called the 13News Now newsroom late Saturday afternoon to let...
24-year-old hit by train, killed near Downtown Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old person died after being hit by a train near Downtown Suffolk late Thursday night, police said. The Suffolk Police Department said it responded to Hall Avenue near Hall Place Park around 11:12 p.m. for a report of accidental death. Police believe the person was...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0