Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOK-TV
Lawmakers return to the State Capitol for the 2023 legislative session
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers are back in Jackson to start the 2023 legislative session. It will span three months, and we’ll be tracking the issues that matter most to you. Here are some of the issues discussed by leaders on day one. A new year but some deja...
vicksburgnews.com
Warren County looking to appoint Justice Court Judge to fill remaining term
Following the resignation of Edwin Woods Jr., the Warren County Board of Supervisors will appoint a Justice Court Judge to fill the remaining of the term which ends in November. Before his resignation, Woods represented the Northern District and won his last term in 2019. There are two other Justice...
Jackson Free Press
Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood
JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
WTOK-TV
‘I blame our mayor and all our former mayors:’ South Jackson residents fed up with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a packed house inside the Glory Empowerment Center in South Jackson Monday night as residents took their questions and frustrations straight to the man in charge of the city’s water system. Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin listed a number of things he hopes...
Mississippi Civil Rights leader dies in tragic house fire
A Mississippi civil rights leader, who walked alongside Medgar Evers, advocating for voting rights, died in a tragic house fire on Tuesday. Ineva May Pittman, 88, was found dead by firefighters working to put on the fire in her house on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters say the house...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
WTOK-TV
All Jackson Public Schools to resume classes virtually due to ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will resume classes virtually due to the city’s ongoing water crisis. According to the Jackson Public School District, 33 schools are reporting low or no water pressure. Because of this, the district says JPS will shift to virtual learning on Thursday, January 5, and Friday, January 6.
WTOK-TV
Civil rights activist Ineva May Pittman dies in house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fire destroyed a Valley North home, taking with it an icon in Mississippi Civil Rights history. Ineva May Pittman was found in her home by firefighters, who discovered her in a part of the house that was not burned. It happened in the 5000 block of...
WTOK-TV
Flu case numbers drop in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is seeing a decrease in the number of flu cases for the first time in months. There’s some good news and some bad news. The good news is case numbers for the flu are dropping. The bad news is that those caught in this new wave could experience harsher symptoms.
wtva.com
$4M lottery ticket purchased in Hinds County
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $4 million in Hinds County, the Mississippi Lottery announced on Wednesday. The player purchased the ticket at Byram Chevron in Hinds County. The player’s winnings grew from $1 million to $4 million because he or she purchased a $1 Megaplier...
WLBT
South Jackson residents without water amid latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city residents were asked yet again to conserve water during the latest water crisis after the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant suffered another setback on New Year’s Day. The city said in a release around 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day that customers can...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
WTOK-TV
‘We just ran out’: Distribution site out of water in about an hour; delivery trucks delayed, organizer says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many residents were left high and dry Monday evening as one of the city of Jackson’s water distribution sites ran out of bottled water about an hour after opening. “We just ran out at the satellite site, and we don’t have additional water for this...
Canton man sentenced for plan to distribute meth in state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Randy Moncreaise, 42, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison on December 21, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Moncreaise conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Neshoba […]
WLBT
South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
$4 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Mississippi — largest prize in state lottery’s history
One Mississippi Lottery player’s new year will become $4 million dollars better when they realize they won big in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram rocketed from a $1 million prize to the largest in Mississippi Lottery history worth $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing.
Police: Suspects tried to cash thousands of dollars in fake Mississippi credit union checks
Police are investigating after suspects attempted to cash thousands of dollars in fake checks displaying a Mississippi credit union’s name. Officials with Vicks Wood Federal Credit Union in Vicksburg contacted police on the morning of Dec. 30 in reference to the fraudulent checks. The complainant stated someone had made...
Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
WTOK-TV
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
Man arrested after chase involving Capitol police
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges Monday, January 2. Police said they approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street. They said the driver attempted to run away from the scene. After a brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no […]
Comments / 0