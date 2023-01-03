ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson Free Press

Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood

JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

All Jackson Public Schools to resume classes virtually due to ongoing water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will resume classes virtually due to the city’s ongoing water crisis. According to the Jackson Public School District, 33 schools are reporting low or no water pressure. Because of this, the district says JPS will shift to virtual learning on Thursday, January 5, and Friday, January 6.
WTOK-TV

Civil rights activist Ineva May Pittman dies in house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fire destroyed a Valley North home, taking with it an icon in Mississippi Civil Rights history. Ineva May Pittman was found in her home by firefighters, who discovered her in a part of the house that was not burned. It happened in the 5000 block of...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Flu case numbers drop in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is seeing a decrease in the number of flu cases for the first time in months. There’s some good news and some bad news. The good news is case numbers for the flu are dropping. The bad news is that those caught in this new wave could experience harsher symptoms.
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

$4M lottery ticket purchased in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $4 million in Hinds County, the Mississippi Lottery announced on Wednesday. The player purchased the ticket at Byram Chevron in Hinds County. The player’s winnings grew from $1 million to $4 million because he or she purchased a $1 Megaplier...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

South Jackson residents without water amid latest water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city residents were asked yet again to conserve water during the latest water crisis after the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant suffered another setback on New Year’s Day. The city said in a release around 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day that customers can...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man sentenced for plan to distribute meth in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Randy Moncreaise, 42, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison on December 21, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Moncreaise conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Neshoba […]
CANTON, MS
WLBT

South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
Magnolia State Live

$4 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Mississippi — largest prize in state lottery’s history

One Mississippi Lottery player’s new year will become $4 million dollars better when they realize they won big in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram rocketed from a $1 million prize to the largest in Mississippi Lottery history worth $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase involving Capitol police

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges Monday, January 2. Police said they approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street. They said the driver attempted to run away from the scene. After a brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no […]
JACKSON, MS

