Springfield, TN

VIDEO: Teen Critical After Drowning At Springfield Greenway Dam

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) A 17-year-old girl is critical after falling into a creek near the Robertson County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon. The first call came into 911 at 1:41 pm, the caller reporting that a girl had drowned at the hydronic dam. The dam/mini waterfall is located adjacent to the Robertson County Fairgrounds about 100 feet from the Memorial Blvd bridge that goes over the creek and the Springfield Greenway. The dam is visible from the bridge on Memorial Blvd. The Greenway connects Garner St Park and J. Travis Price Park. LOCATION OF DAM.
