Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro Pike
A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Teen Critical After Drowning At Springfield Greenway Dam
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) A 17-year-old girl is critical after falling into a creek near the Robertson County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon. The first call came into 911 at 1:41 pm, the caller reporting that a girl had drowned at the hydronic dam. The dam/mini waterfall is located adjacent to the Robertson County Fairgrounds about 100 feet from the Memorial Blvd bridge that goes over the creek and the Springfield Greenway. The dam is visible from the bridge on Memorial Blvd. The Greenway connects Garner St Park and J. Travis Price Park. LOCATION OF DAM.
WSMV
Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department worked on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road on Sunday evening. Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared. Around 6:30 p.m., police said the roadway was cleared.
WSMV
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split. Investigations show that the driver,...
Man dies after being shot inside vacant apartment in Nashville
Metro police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who was found shot inside a vacant apartment on Saturday morning.
WSMV
One in critical condition following overnight shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -An overnight shooting near Nashville on Saturday has left one victim critically injured. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place just after midnight on Harding Place and Nolensville Road. One adult victim was confirmed to be critically injured following the incident. The shooting...
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in East Nashville that led to one teenager's death and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning.
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
Police: Suspect surrenders after shooting on County Hospital Road
A suspect in a deadly shooting that took place the day after Christmas has surrendered. Metro Police report that Gregory Q. Wilson turned himself into the Downtown Detention Center Friday.
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Critical injuries in 3-car wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard
Update, 8 p.m.: Fort Campbell Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:50 p.m.: Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:10 p.m.: At least two people were critically injured in the wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard. They were being taken by medical helicopter to Nashville, according to Clarksville Now news partner Dash 10 Media.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Hopkinsville man was charged with running from police on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 33-year-old Antonio Haskins for not having his license plate illuminated on Glass Avenue and he failed to stop. He reportedly turned onto Heather Place and came to...
WKRN
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
whvoradio.com
Three Vehicle Crash On Caledonia Road Injures Two
A wreck involving three vehicles on Caledonia Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 7 am a truck was turning onto Caledonia Road from Kings Chapel Road and struck a car on Caledonia Road. The crash then pushed the car into a second car on Caledonia Road.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Roads back open after crashes on Fort Campbell Boulevard, Lafayette Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two injury wrecks had traffic tied up Friday afternoon. At about 2:45 p.m., vehicles crashed at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Lady Marion Drive, according to Clarksville Police Lt. Charles Gill. At about the same time, vehicles crashed at Lafayette Road and Charlemagne Boulevard. Both...
MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer
Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store.
Fourth murder of the year, Nashville police investigate dead man left in grass
The resident shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot of Residences at Stonebrook Apartments, 316 Hickory Trace Drive, has been identified as Lubunga Lumenge. He died at the scene.
WKRN
Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon. Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon. Engineer killed by SWAT officer in...
Kevion Davis Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge in Nashville
January 5, 2023 – Teams of detectives are working to locate Kevion Larquez Davis, 18, who is wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder, for Wednesday night’s shooting of another teen who was walking out of Resha’s Market at 717 25th Avenue North. The victim,...
WKRN
Missing man could be traveling to Fort Campbell
Since the new year began, Nashville has seen five shootings. Two of those shootings happened in District 19. La Vergne officers were involved in intimate relationships, leading to their firings and suspensions. City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir …. Growth is not just impacting Nashville, but it’s...
