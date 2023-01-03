Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declarationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Denver Fire sees its busiest day ever in the department's history
DENVER — Being busy comes with the job when you sign up to be a firefighter. But as it turns out, their most hectic day had nothing to do with fighting fires. December 24th was the busiest day ever for the Denver Fire Department and there was a lot of water involved.
Boulder plans to spend over $100K to clean main library after meth contamination
BOULDER, Colo — A projection by the City of Boulder shows that they will spend more than $100,000 on testing and remediation after a a third-party company found high levels of meth in the bathrooms of the main library. Council members reviewed the test results during a meeting on Thursday night, and discussed plans for reopening.
New York, Chicago mayors demand that Polis stop sending migrants to their cities
DENVER — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are urging Colorado Governor Jared Polis to stop the practice of bussing migrants to their cities. In a letter penned to Polis Saturday, Lightfoot and Adams wrote, "We respectfully demand that you cease and desist sending migrants to New York City and Chicago. Since December of 2022, Chicago and New York City have received hundreds of individuals from Colorado."
Community remembers Indigenous man found dead a week after going missing
DENVER — While it's not yet known how Wanbli Oyate Vigil (Black Elk) lost his life, what was clear was how beloved of a family member and friend he was to so many. That was shown through the vigil held by family and friends of the 27-year-old, who was missing for a week before the Denver Police Department announced that they had found him deceased. The department said his death did not appear to be suspicious.
Motivated by King Soopers tragedy, Broomfield man sworn in as police officer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sam Dunbar was a man with a plan. He was 19 years old, living in Broomfield and studying to get his real estate license. “I was going to sell homes and make a lot of money,” Dunbar said. And then, on March 22 of...
How well is the state's human trafficking campaign working?
DENVER — Volunteers are going business to business across Colorado to have a serious talk with strangers, and to hand out posters and share information. These volunteers don't know who might see their posters about human trafficking, but that's the point. This is the latest iteration of the state's...
Venezuelan family describes difficult journey to Denver
DENVER — Four months ago, Alexander David Caridad Nuñez and Meilyn Pulgar Rivero decided to undertake the journey to the United States with their 10-year-old son Angelo Cambin. The family is from Venezuela, where since 2016 many people have been fleeing their home country in search for more...
Opening Day at the National Western Stock Show
DENVER — Some people call it the best 16 days in January. The National Western Stock Show kicked off on Saturday. Organizers said around 40,000-50,000 people showed up for the first day of festivities. They're hoping to get back to pre-COVID numbers and hit more than 700,000 attendees over the next two weeks.
4 pedestrians seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured four pedestrians near Union Station in downtown on Saturday night. Officers first responded to the call around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Wazee Street. DPD has not released a description of...
Why Denverites have left up their Christmas lights during the Stock Show since 1943
DENVER — If you notice your neighbor's Christmas lights are still on, it's not because they're lazy. They might be taking part in the Colorado tradition of keeping Christmas lights up through the National Western Stock Show in Denver. A tradition since 1906, the part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair...
Missing man found dead in Denver
DENVER — A 27-year-old man who went missing last week has been found dead. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday on behalf of Denver Police. They were asking for help finding Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, who was last seen around...
Denver officer rescues baby at Stock Show parade
DENVER — A Denver Police officer's quick actions saved the life of a baby who had stopped breathing during the National Western Stock Show parade Thursday. DPD said in an Instagram post that Officer Brad Dore, who is assigned to the department's traffic operations unit, was monitoring his post at 18th and Stout when a man ran up to him and his partner and told them of a baby who was not breathing two blocks away.
Non-binary pastor pushing for more inclusive church environment
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — A pastor in Englewood is trying to make church a more inclusive environment, particularly in the LGBTQ+ community that has often felt unwelcome in traditional congregations. Ben Mann is an associate pastor at Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ. Previously, they had spend most of their...
Aurora fire chief finalists meet with city residents
AURORA, Colo. — The four men vying to become Aurora’s next fire chief met with community members on Thursday evening and spoke about how they would steer the department through numerous challenges facing the city. The finalists are Richard Davis, assistant chief of the fire department in Austin,...
Aurora police investigating apparent murder-suicide
AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Aurora Friday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle just before 3 p.m. on a report of domestic violence in progress. Police learned the mother of...
This guy's doing what Denver, and the sun, won't
DENVER — Bryan Wilson doesn't go to a gym but is getting quite the workout this week. He's helping to do what the sun, the city and some residents have not. "I was down on Colfax yesterday, in front of a gym, and somebody came out and thanked me, and I said, 'Well, save money on a gym membership,' " Wilson said while shoveling out a sidewalk that connects the Garfield Neighborhood Bikeway.
18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
Adams, Douglas and Arapahoe counties launch separate health departments
Tri-County Health dissolved Dec. 31, after serving residents of the three counties for more than 75 years.
Indictment of Denver police officer in LoDo shooting elicits reactions of surprise, relief
DENVER — A Denver grand jury's indictment of a police officer in a shooting last year in lower downtown prompted mixed reactions Wednesday from Mayor Michael Hancock, the Denver Police Protective Association and three of the bystanders who were injured in the shooting. A 14-count indictment was returned against...
Grand jury indicts Denver officer, calls actions in shooting that injured 6 'reckless'
DENVER — A grand jury indicted a Denver Police officer in a shooting in Lower Downtown in July in which several bystanders were wounded by gunfire, saying the indictment was in part because that officer knew he didn't have a "clear backdrop" when he fired his weapon. The grand...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2