9NEWS

New York, Chicago mayors demand that Polis stop sending migrants to their cities

DENVER — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are urging Colorado Governor Jared Polis to stop the practice of bussing migrants to their cities. In a letter penned to Polis Saturday, Lightfoot and Adams wrote, "We respectfully demand that you cease and desist sending migrants to New York City and Chicago. Since December of 2022, Chicago and New York City have received hundreds of individuals from Colorado."
CHICAGO, IL
9NEWS

Community remembers Indigenous man found dead a week after going missing

DENVER — While it's not yet known how Wanbli Oyate Vigil (Black Elk) lost his life, what was clear was how beloved of a family member and friend he was to so many. That was shown through the vigil held by family and friends of the 27-year-old, who was missing for a week before the Denver Police Department announced that they had found him deceased. The department said his death did not appear to be suspicious.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How well is the state's human trafficking campaign working?

DENVER — Volunteers are going business to business across Colorado to have a serious talk with strangers, and to hand out posters and share information. These volunteers don't know who might see their posters about human trafficking, but that's the point. This is the latest iteration of the state's...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Venezuelan family describes difficult journey to Denver

DENVER — Four months ago, Alexander David Caridad Nuñez and Meilyn Pulgar Rivero decided to undertake the journey to the United States with their 10-year-old son Angelo Cambin. The family is from Venezuela, where since 2016 many people have been fleeing their home country in search for more...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Opening Day at the National Western Stock Show

DENVER — Some people call it the best 16 days in January. The National Western Stock Show kicked off on Saturday. Organizers said around 40,000-50,000 people showed up for the first day of festivities. They're hoping to get back to pre-COVID numbers and hit more than 700,000 attendees over the next two weeks.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

4 pedestrians seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured four pedestrians near Union Station in downtown on Saturday night. Officers first responded to the call around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Wazee Street. DPD has not released a description of...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Missing man found dead in Denver

DENVER — A 27-year-old man who went missing last week has been found dead. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday on behalf of Denver Police. They were asking for help finding Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, who was last seen around...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver officer rescues baby at Stock Show parade

DENVER — A Denver Police officer's quick actions saved the life of a baby who had stopped breathing during the National Western Stock Show parade Thursday. DPD said in an Instagram post that Officer Brad Dore, who is assigned to the department's traffic operations unit, was monitoring his post at 18th and Stout when a man ran up to him and his partner and told them of a baby who was not breathing two blocks away.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Non-binary pastor pushing for more inclusive church environment

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — A pastor in Englewood is trying to make church a more inclusive environment, particularly in the LGBTQ+ community that has often felt unwelcome in traditional congregations. Ben Mann is an associate pastor at Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ. Previously, they had spend most of their...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Aurora fire chief finalists meet with city residents

AURORA, Colo. — The four men vying to become Aurora’s next fire chief met with community members on Thursday evening and spoke about how they would steer the department through numerous challenges facing the city. The finalists are Richard Davis, assistant chief of the fire department in Austin,...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Aurora police investigating apparent murder-suicide

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Aurora Friday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle just before 3 p.m. on a report of domestic violence in progress. Police learned the mother of...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

This guy's doing what Denver, and the sun, won't

DENVER — Bryan Wilson doesn't go to a gym but is getting quite the workout this week. He's helping to do what the sun, the city and some residents have not. "I was down on Colfax yesterday, in front of a gym, and somebody came out and thanked me, and I said, 'Well, save money on a gym membership,' " Wilson said while shoveling out a sidewalk that connects the Garfield Neighborhood Bikeway.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
NORTHGLENN, CO
9NEWS

