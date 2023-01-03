Read full article on original website
SZA Releases Digital 'SOS' Album With "PSA" and Her "Open Arms" Solo Version
Since SZA released SOS last month, the highly-anticipated album has continued to run up the streaming numbers. And to celebrate its chart-topping success, the R&B artist has decided to bless her fans with a new digital version of the record that includes “PSA” and her solo rendition of “Open Arms.”
Skrillex Enlists PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd for New Track “Way Back”
Earlier this week, Skrillex jumped back on the music scene with his song “Rumble” featuring Fred again.. and Flowdan, which marked his first single in over a year. Just that fast, the Los Angeles DJ is back with another cut called “Way Back.” But this time he enlisted the help of emerging pop star PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd.
Watch The Weeknd's New Music Video for “Is There Someone Else?”
The Weeknd has shared a music video for “Is There Someone Else?,” a cut from his latest album Dawn FM. Directed by Cliqua, the visual sees the singer bring a woman home, where he somewhat eerily watches her dance from him. He later dons a creepy plastic mask and wanders the city streets in the dead of night.
Brain Dead Teams Up With Nanga for Ultralight Puffer Series
Following a collaboration with Kerbi Urbanowski for a stained glass desk light collection, Brain Dead now works with Japanese outwear specialist Nanga for an outwear series featuring a selection of ultralight puffer pieces. Currently revealed as part of the lineup is a collarless zip-up puffer with mismatched sleeves and front lateral zip pockets secured at the chest. While another turtleneck collar puffer jacket features a wavy, mismatched sleeve design in glossy hues of bronze, olive green, and lizard green.
Transforming Designs Define Guerrilla-Group's OSVI Season 06 "REKONSTRUKT II" Collection
Building on the narrative-driven design of its OSVI Season 05 “REKONSTRUKT” collection, Guerrilla-Group has returned with the follow-up to the range. “As you journey through this twisted land. Take care to choose the path that you withstand. For in REKONSTRUKT, your reality is but a dream. One that you may lose, or so it would seem…” writes Guerrilla-Group in a foreword.
Future and Sony Music Settle ‘High Off Life’ Trademark Lawsuit
Future’s production company, Freebandz Productions, and Sony Music have settled a lawsuit filed over his eighth studio album High Off Life. The suit was filed in October 2020 by High Off Life LLC, a clothing company based in Atlanta. In the lawsuit, the LLC alleges that “overnight, defendants destroyed...
NBA YoungBoy Rings in the New Year With 'I Rest My Case'
YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues his steady stream of releases with I Rest My Case. Clocking in at approximately 40 minutes, the 19-track record features no guest appearances and includes the previously-released singles “Top Girls,” “Black” and “Groovy.” I Rest My Case marks YB’s first project of 2023 and is released just two weeks after Lost Files, his 21-track mixtape and final release of 2022.
James Cameron Confirms Production of 'Avatar 4' and '5' Due to Profitability of 'Avatar 2'
Avatar: The Way of Water is proving to be hugely successful, dominating the global box office. At the beginning of the year, the critically acclaimed sequel passed the top 15 highest-grossing film mark with $1.37 billion USD. In a recent episode of HBO Max‘s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, the...
50 Cent Is Working on an ‘8 Mile’ TV Adaptation
50 Cent has an interesting plan to further Eminem’s legacy. Appearing on the talk show Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the rapper said that he’s working on making an 8 Mile TV show. The 2002 semi-autobiographical film stars Eminem as Jimmy Smith, a wannabe rapper attempting to get his...
AMBUSH® Releases Part Two of Its Levi's Collaboration
Following the first drop of the AMBUSH x Levi’s Mid-Indigo denim collab, the Japanese streetwear brand is gearing up to release the second part of the capsule later this month. Taking to Instagram, the AMBUSH official account initially teased the upcoming release with a clip showcasing AMBUSH-styled denim. The...
Despite Ongoing Controversy, Balenciaga Products Are Still Selling Out
Is all forgiven following Balenciaga‘s controversial campaign? While many Balenciaga products are readily available, it seems that one particular item from the House’s New York Stock Exchange-held Spring 2023 runway collection is causing a stir of its own — the $1,400 USD Balenciaga Steroid Boot, which has sold out globally.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following the release of the , HBX Archives is back with a plethora of outerwear, apparel and accessories. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
