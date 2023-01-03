Read full article on original website
Skrillex Enlists PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd for New Track “Way Back”
Earlier this week, Skrillex jumped back on the music scene with his song “Rumble” featuring Fred again.. and Flowdan, which marked his first single in over a year. Just that fast, the Los Angeles DJ is back with another cut called “Way Back.” But this time he enlisted the help of emerging pop star PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
SZA Releases Digital 'SOS' Album With "PSA" and Her "Open Arms" Solo Version
Since SZA released SOS last month, the highly-anticipated album has continued to run up the streaming numbers. And to celebrate its chart-topping success, the R&B artist has decided to bless her fans with a new digital version of the record that includes “PSA” and her solo rendition of “Open Arms.”
Watch The Weeknd's New Music Video for “Is There Someone Else?”
The Weeknd has shared a music video for “Is There Someone Else?,” a cut from his latest album Dawn FM. Directed by Cliqua, the visual sees the singer bring a woman home, where he somewhat eerily watches her dance from him. He later dons a creepy plastic mask and wanders the city streets in the dead of night.
Céline Dion Fans Protest Outside 'Rolling Stone' After Artist Left off Greatest Singers List
According to reports, Céline Dion fans have been protesting outside Rolling Stone after the artist was left off the music magazine’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list. The reports note that around 15 fans made their way to New York City to voice their displeasure over the snub, though it is unsure what their demands are.
50 Cent Is Working on an ‘8 Mile’ TV Adaptation
50 Cent has an interesting plan to further Eminem’s legacy. Appearing on the talk show Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the rapper said that he’s working on making an 8 Mile TV show. The 2002 semi-autobiographical film stars Eminem as Jimmy Smith, a wannabe rapper attempting to get his...
Future and Sony Music Settle ‘High Off Life’ Trademark Lawsuit
Future’s production company, Freebandz Productions, and Sony Music have settled a lawsuit filed over his eighth studio album High Off Life. The suit was filed in October 2020 by High Off Life LLC, a clothing company based in Atlanta. In the lawsuit, the LLC alleges that “overnight, defendants destroyed...
Jeremy Renner Shares First Video Update Since Snowplow Accident
Following the unfortunate and critical accident on New Years Day, Marvel star, Jeremy Renner has taken to Instagram to share an image of himself recovering in the hospital as an update to fans. The Hawkeye protagonist has now undergone surgery following the snowplow related accident and has posted his first video update.
