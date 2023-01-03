ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Charred human remains found in banyan tree fire in Hilo

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
 5 days ago
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.

Hawai’i Fire Department responded to a 911 call regarding a large banyan tree that was on fire at 11:30 a.m.

As the HFD began working on extinguishing the fire, they discovered a badly burned body and immediately notified HPD.

Hilo officers responded to investigate. They interviewed beachgoers and canvassed the area, but no one had noticed anything unusual prior to seeing the fire.

HPD said that the area where the fire occurred borders Naniloa Golf Course.

The victim’s remains were transported to the Hilo Medical Center where the person was officially pronounced dead.

HPD believes the victim is female, but there is no other information to share at this time.

UPDATE: HPD said the body found was that of a woman. There is no information on who she was.

“[We’ve] not ruled out fowl play, but we don’t suspect it at this point. We have the autopsy scheduled for tomorrow morning. Hopefully, that will give us a little bit more insight into what occurred. So at this point, we’re trying to get dental records to do a comparison that way. Due to the condition of the body, we can’t do fingerprints,” said Capt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Hawai’i Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

“So, we’ll either have to do DNA or dental comparisons. Dental comparisons are a lot faster,” added Amon-Wilkins.

HPD said they should know the identity of the victim by next week. If you have any information, please contact Hawai’i Police Department.

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

