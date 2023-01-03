Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
krcrtv.com
Cal OES helps wildfire-ravaged communities prepare for potential flooding
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — With flooding expected all across the state this coming week, the California's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is taking steps to protect communities affected by devastating wildfires. Cal OES announced today, January 8th, that they are actively prepositioning critical firefighting resources near burn scar area,...
krcrtv.com
Large waves damage homes in Shelter Cove
SHELTER COVE, Calif. — Four homes were damaged by large waves today in Shelter Cove, according to the Shelter Cove Fire Department. The wreckage came shortly after the National Weather Service in Eureka posted a high surf warning for Humboldt, Del Norte and Mendocino counties. The NWS warned of large breaking waves of up to 30 feet. These dangerous waves may last until 6 a.m. on Friday.
krcrtv.com
Extreme weather shelter set up in Arcata
ARCATA, Calif. — With the potentially fatal consequences of a massive storm event like the one Northern California is currently facing, local efforts are being made to protect some of the region's most vulnerable community members. Local housing organization the Arcata House Partnership (AHP) is providing emergency shelter to...
krcrtv.com
Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of customers woke up without power in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — This morning on Jan. 8, four outages were reported in South Redding that left at least 800 Redding customers in the dark,. Three outages affected at least 250 customers while one outage affected at least 51 customers, according to the City of Redding Electric Utility (REU).
krcrtv.com
PG&E provides updates on power outages
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric provided updates on the power outages statewide. The electric company says the majority of these outages are caused by the recent winter storm that's striking the coast of California. Although there are fewer outages compared to Wednesday, thousands of customers are without power in Humboldt.
TIMELINE | Here's what to expect from the next system hitting Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Saturday night's winds brought a significant amount of damage to Northern California. Trees are down everywhere, hundreds of thousands are without power, and another storm is just around the corner. SUNDAY AFTERNOON. Sunday afternoon will be a pretty tranquil period for the region, which is welcome...
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
Northern California’s bomb cyclone by the images
(KTXL) — Much of Northern California was hit once again by a major storm system on Wednesday that brought widespread damage to many communities across the region. The storm on New Year’s Eve brought heavy rain and mass flooding, but Wednesday’s storm was defined by intense winds that knocked down powerlines and trees. Satellite View […]
krcrtv.com
Garden of Lights concludes its 3rd season of the exhibit on Sunday
REDDING, Calif. — Turtle Bay's largest fundraiser, The Garden of Lights, had their last day on Sunday. After extending it a week longer than in previous years, the Exploration Park is wrapping up the exhibit until the next holiday season. The 10 acres of fun lights and exhibits concluded...
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
krcrtv.com
Small quake rattles Humboldt Hill area
HUMBOLDT HILL, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck the Humboldt Hill area on Jan. 6. According to the USGS, the quake was initially reported as a 3.5 magnitude quake before being downgraded. The epicenter was approximately located near highway 101 near Tompkins Hill Road, just north of College of the Redwoods.
krcrtv.com
"We're not going to stop," Redding police determined to help homeless under Cypress Bridge
REDDING, Calif. — Earlier this week, Redding Police Department's (RPD) Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) went out to Cypress Bridge in an attempt to find shelter for some of the unhoused during the storm. According to RPD, they declined the help. Nonetheless, RPD’s Community Work Program Officers (CWPO) went...
fox5sandiego.com
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Update: Northbound I-5 clear at Hwy 44 after multi-vehicle crash
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 5, 8:55 PM:. Caltrans says all lanes on northbound I-5 near Hwy 44 have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash. According to Caltrans officials, the crash was non injury. -- BREAKING REPORT, JAN. 5, 8:11 PM:. Caltrans says two lanes of northbound I-5 are...
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall
Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
