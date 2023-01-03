ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

WIFR

Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old woman is dead after two cars crashed near Anna Page Park in Rockford, just before 7 p.m. Friday night. Rockford Police tweeted about a two vehicle accident at Springfield Ave. and Sanford Rd., with injuries. Officers shut down traffic from all directions at the intersection of where the accident occurred.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford Fire crews worked to tame the flames on a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. just after 9 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

“It should be about the victim” Family of Ashley Hardin wants to keep her memory alive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the morning of July 23, when Alona Perry got a call that changed her life forever. “They had found Ashley’s body, and that she was gone,” said Perry. “I broke down instantly.” The call came just hours after Perry’s cousin, 38-year-old Ashley Hardin was reported missing from Rockford. Police found her body in Roscoe, murdered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.
ROSCOE, IL
WIFR

One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Loves Park

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a structure fire. It happened this morning on Grand ave. Several emergency personnel are on scene. If officials release information, we will update this. Photos by RS source. Note: Firefighters are battling another house fire this morning. Details on our website...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area

Our personal opinions on various topics. RS source Eric Hultgren is reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of NEWBURG RD & STONY CREEK WAY. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Police are diverting...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man charged after allegedly strangling a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces aggravated battery charges after police claim he abused a child. Ronald Baldwin, 61, is charged with Aggravated Battery in a Public Way and Aggravated Battery - Strangulation. Rockford police say they were first contacted on Oct. 21, 2022 about the alleged abuse. During the investigation, officers learned the abuse happened in the 200 block of S. Central Ave. and that victim was under the age of 13. A follow-up investigation led police to develop Baldwin as the suspect, who is known to the victim.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Serious Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area

As much as we hate asking for donations. Sadly, it does cost money to run RS. Dedicated server, Domain, Maintenance, Time, etc…. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:40 am. In the neighborhood of Roscoe rd and Old River. Initial reports are saying that there is an...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Blood drive held in honor of fallen Rockford officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A shortage of blood donors has been a concern for months, so people packed Hononegah High School on Saturday to support the Rock River Valley Blood Center and the Jaimie Cox Foundation. It was for the second annual “Jaimie Cox Foundation Memorial Blood Drive.” All donations will stay in the area […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fire crews respond to wind turbine fire

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments responded to a wind turbine fire Friday. According to a Mendota fire Facebook post, fire crews saw that the housing at the top of the tower was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Fire crews secured the area...
MENDOTA, IL

