Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old woman is dead after two cars crashed near Anna Page Park in Rockford, just before 7 p.m. Friday night. Rockford Police tweeted about a two vehicle accident at Springfield Ave. and Sanford Rd., with injuries. Officers shut down traffic from all directions at the intersection of where the accident occurred.
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford Fire crews worked to tame the flames on a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. just after 9 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
“It should be about the victim” Family of Ashley Hardin wants to keep her memory alive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the morning of July 23, when Alona Perry got a call that changed her life forever. “They had found Ashley’s body, and that she was gone,” said Perry. “I broke down instantly.” The call came just hours after Perry’s cousin, 38-year-old Ashley Hardin was reported missing from Rockford. Police found her body in Roscoe, murdered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Loves Park
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a structure fire. It happened this morning on Grand ave. Several emergency personnel are on scene. If officials release information, we will update this. Photos by RS source. Note: Firefighters are battling another house fire this morning. Details on our website...
Man critically injured after arm gets stuck in farming equipment in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was critically injured after his arm got stuck in farming equipment Friday afternoon in Kane County, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, 40, of Waterman, got his arm stuck in farming equipment around 4:50 p.m. in the 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in unincorporated Big Rock Township. This […]
RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area
Our personal opinions on various topics. RS source Eric Hultgren is reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of NEWBURG RD & STONY CREEK WAY. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Police are diverting...
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an unknown scene in Boone County
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a scene in Boone County. It happened this afternoon at the Heritage Woods. Unknown what has happened. We can only confirm emergency personnel are on scene. Police, fire and medical. See a scene. SNAP IT: Pull our your camera and film.
Rockford man charged after allegedly strangling a child
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces aggravated battery charges after police claim he abused a child. Ronald Baldwin, 61, is charged with Aggravated Battery in a Public Way and Aggravated Battery - Strangulation. Rockford police say they were first contacted on Oct. 21, 2022 about the alleged abuse. During the investigation, officers learned the abuse happened in the 200 block of S. Central Ave. and that victim was under the age of 13. A follow-up investigation led police to develop Baldwin as the suspect, who is known to the victim.
DeKalb police searching for suspect who shot innocent bystander at gas station
The DeKalb Police department is searching for a suspect they believed fired shots at another man but injured an innocent bystander instead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday...
Roscoe business, where Ashley Hardin’s body was found, builds a memorial in her honor
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Ashley Hardin was murdered last July, and her body was found behind EcoLab in Roscoe. Now, the business is working to honor her memory. The 38-year-old was kidnapped and murdered by Rayshawn Smith on July 23rd, 2022. Her body was found behind EcoLab, at 5151 East Rockton Road, where Smith worked. […]
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
Serious Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area
As much as we hate asking for donations. Sadly, it does cost money to run RS. Dedicated server, Domain, Maintenance, Time, etc…. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:40 am. In the neighborhood of Roscoe rd and Old River. Initial reports are saying that there is an...
Vehicle Crashes After Police Chase in Illinois, Hits Woman Pumping Her Gas
A woman was sent to the hospital over New Years' Eve weekend after a vehicle that was fleeing from Rockford Police crashed into the gas pump where she was fueling up. According to a press release from the Rockford PD, the pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop last Friday (12/30) at N. Rockton and Auburn Street when the suspect(s) "fled at a high rate of speed."
Blood drive held in honor of fallen Rockford officer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A shortage of blood donors has been a concern for months, so people packed Hononegah High School on Saturday to support the Rock River Valley Blood Center and the Jaimie Cox Foundation. It was for the second annual “Jaimie Cox Foundation Memorial Blood Drive.” All donations will stay in the area […]
Middle school principal killed by driver during morning walk
A 56-year-old middle school principal in the Madison area died after she was hit by a car while out for her morning walk.
Woodstock man charged after his juvenile girlfriend used his cannabis device, leading to her being hospitalized
A man was arrested after his juvenile girlfriend used an electronic cannabis device in Woodstock which reportedly caused her to “hallucinate and run in to the street,” court documents said. Aaron Montgomery, 21, of Woodstock, was charged with child endangerment and contributing to the criminal delinquency of a...
Fire crews respond to wind turbine fire
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments responded to a wind turbine fire Friday. According to a Mendota fire Facebook post, fire crews saw that the housing at the top of the tower was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Fire crews secured the area...
