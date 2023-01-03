ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces aggravated battery charges after police claim he abused a child. Ronald Baldwin, 61, is charged with Aggravated Battery in a Public Way and Aggravated Battery - Strangulation. Rockford police say they were first contacted on Oct. 21, 2022 about the alleged abuse. During the investigation, officers learned the abuse happened in the 200 block of S. Central Ave. and that victim was under the age of 13. A follow-up investigation led police to develop Baldwin as the suspect, who is known to the victim.

