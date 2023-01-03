ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detectives Investigating Homicide in South Lake Union

By Officer Judinna Gulpan
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago
Detectives are investigating after a woman was reported deceased in the South Lake Union neighborhood Friday evening.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Minor Avenue North for a report of a deceased female. When officers arrived, they made entry into the building and contacted the apartment of where the deceased female was located. As officers entered the apartment, the suspect was found and taken into custody without incident.

Preliminarily it appears the deceased female died of homicidal means. The relationship is unknown between the suspect and victim.

Homicide Detectives responded and will lead the ongoing investigation.

