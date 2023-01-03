Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Tradition of Caring 2023 sponsor: Vern Eide Mitsubishi
For more than 20 years, KELOLAND Media Group has been committed to public service through our “Tradition of Caring” program. Over the years, we have produced public service announcements supporting at least 134 organizations in more than 20 communities. Travis Hoyt is the General Sales Manager with our new Tradition of Caring sponsor this year, Vern Eide Mitsubishi. Vern Eide may be new to the program, but giving back to the community isn’t new to them. In fact, donating to non-profits is just part of who they are.
KELOLAND TV
Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
KELOLAND TV
Tradition of Caring: Bishop Dudley Hospitality House
It doesn’t matter what the weather is outside, when you need a roof over your head, suddenly getting inside takes precedence over everything else. Because, let’s be honest, KELOLAND has more wind, snow, rain and heat than most places. Madeline Shields is the executive director of Bishop Dudley...
KELOLAND TV
Large grant helps build ag education in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A new agricultural education program is getting a helping hand thanks to a large grant. This is the first school year where agricultural education is being offered within the Sioux Falls School District. To help the program grow, they were awarded $10,000 from the CHS Foundation to help fund a variety of hands-on projects in the classroom.
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Continued growth in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 brought another big year for Sioux Falls as the city continues to see a lot of growth. Thousands of more people call the city home. An estimated $1.9 billion in building permits were issued last year, breaking a record set in 2021. In...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 8th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a day of free winter outdoor fun during Frosty Frolics in Sioux Falls. Activities wrap up today with a Snowman Hunt starting at 1 p.m. from Pasley Park to Spencer Park. That’s followed by K9 Root Beer Keg Races at Spencer Dog Park starting at 3:30 p.m. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 7
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls pet shop is looking to find the person who broke in and stole some expensive puppies. We are...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND TV turning 70
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — By now, you may have noticed the ’70 Years’ logo featured during our newscasts. That’s because KELOLAND TV is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. We signed on as South Dakota’s very first TV station on May 19th, 1953. Through the decades we’ve remained a pioneer in the broadcast, and now, digital age.
KELOLAND TV
Enjoy winter at Sioux Falls parks during Frosty Frolics
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After being cooped up inside thanks to this week’s snow storm, this weekend you can step outside for some outdoor fun. This weekend, you may want to head to a park in Sioux Falls as organizers kick off the 35th annual Frosty Frolics.
KELOLAND TV
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
KELOLAND TV
9th highest single-day snow depth in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clean-up from the snow is underway across KELOLAND. Thursday brought a top-ten day in Sioux Falls. This was number nine in the Highest Single Day Snow Depth. On Thursday, at the Sioux Falls Airport, there were 19 inches of snow on the ground. The...
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
KELOLAND TV
Tow trucks begin hauling away snowbirds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people in Sioux Falls are coming home to find their plowed-in cars missing from the street. Earlier Friday, police finished ticketing all the abandoned vehicles and now it’s a matter of the towing company hauling them away. The phone at Lightning Towing...
KELOLAND TV
Police warning drivers to be careful at intersections
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From blinding snow blizzards to blind spots at intersections, large snow piles are making for some dangerous driving conditions in Sioux Falls. “With all the snow piling up it can be challenging,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said. It’s easy to...
KELOLAND TV
On-street parking only option? Watch the snow alerts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you live in Zone 2 in Sioux Falls and the street is the only place to park your vehicle, pay attention to snow alerts from the city. Zone 2 is within the central core of the city with Russell Street the boundary at the north, 33rd on the south boundary, Western on the west side and Cliff on the east boundary.
KELOLAND TV
Digging out Dell Rapids after 26.5 inches of snow
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snowstorm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. Dell Rapids received up to 26.5 inches of snow with the latest winter storm. The city administrator Justin Weiland says clearing roads has been an ongoing process and there is still lots of work to do.
KELOLAND TV
A Frisco welcome for SDSU, NDSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The banner was hung on the outside of the business and the staff is wearing Jackrabbit gear. It’s FCS championship time in Frisco, Texas, and the city is ready for South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University. The two teams meet in the championship game on Sunday.
KELOLAND TV
Freezing fog in eastern KELOLAND; Dry forecast for now
It’s a cold start to this Friday morning with plenty of freezing fog. This was view at Falls Park as of 7am. A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning for the counties shaded in gray. You can certainly see the fog on other LIVE CAMS as well....
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Police release more information on New Year’s shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have released information on a New Year’s Day shooting that sent a man to the hospital. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday southwest of Grange Avenue and 26th street. Police say there were several people at the home when some...
