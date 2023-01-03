Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Buddy Check 7: Importance of colon cancer screenings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. However, colon cancer can be prevented if it’s caught in time. The American Cancer Society recommends anyone 45 years or older get a colonoscopy. “This...
WSAW
4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people have been charged and remain in the Oneida County Jail after a woman reported she was held captive at a home near Rhinelander. On Dec. 22, the woman was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital. She said she was tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten.
WSAW
UWSP Upward Bound Program expanding to prepare more area students for college
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A free and engaging college-prep program at UW-Stevens Point is increasing its reach to additional central Wisconsin high school students who may be the first in their families interested in attending college. The Upward Bound Program has expanded to high schools in Waupaca, Nekoosa, Almond-Bancroft,...
WSAW
Public Works in constant battle with potholes littering city streets
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a yearly struggle for the City of Wausau’s Public Works Department to keep up with the damage weather causes to city streets. “Usually when winter starts you can get away with a good two weeks to maybe a month into it before you really start getting potholes,” said Public Works Supervisor Kevin Koester.
WSAW
Lumber prices drop to pre-pandemic level, but local businesses uncertain about new year outlook
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Modern Builders saw their lumber reach as high as a 400% increase in prices. But, that didn’t stop customers. “It was an adverse effect,” said Modern Buildings Owner Tim Witzeling. “You would think it would slow things down, but it didn’t.”
WSAW
D.C. Everest hockey drops high-scoring affair to Onalaska
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest hockey team had plenty of offense Saturday, but Onalaska had a tad more as the Hilltoppers edged out the Evergreens 9-4. Onalaska led 2-0 after the first period and from there the floodgates opened. There were plenty of chances for the Evergreens, but Onalaska capitalized on a few more to get the victory.
WSAW
D.C. Everest, Crandon, Marathon boys wrestling victorious in Jan. 5 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest, Crandon and Marathon boys wrestling came out on top in their respective duals Thursday night. D.C. Everest squared off rival Wausau West in a back-and-forth dual. Cayden Kershaw and Henry Ruffi opened with two pines for Wausau West. The Warriors jumped out to a 16-0 lead before Pins from Taylor Dillion and Blake Heal pins vaulted the Evergreens in front. Gabe Galang added a pin shortly after for the Warriors, but D.C. Everest ended up on top, 39-34.
WSAW
Snow Striders take on their first lesson in 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Nine Mile Recreation Area’ was filled with kids learning how to cross-country ski on Sunday. Instructors were close by helping kids learn the basics. “Cross Country Skiing is a lifetime sport, so it’s something they can do from the time that there in K-4...
WSAW
Wausau West’s White tops 1,000 points, four area basketball teams victorious in Jan. 6 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West’s Lexie White topped 1,000 career points on Friday as Wausau West girls basketball toppled D.C. Everest. Lakeland Union girls basketball also won, along with D.C. Everest and Medford boys. Lexie White entered the night three points away from 1,000 in her career, and...
Comments / 0