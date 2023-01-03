ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Feds arrest man in a Jasper home

No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

Train collides with 18 wheeler in north Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police and first responders worked a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a train in north Beaumont. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Broad Oak near Sherwood. There are no reported injuries. The tractor trailer was filled with Coca-Cola products. There is...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy