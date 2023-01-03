Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
KFDM-TV
Train collides with 18 wheeler in north Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police and first responders worked a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a train in north Beaumont. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Broad Oak near Sherwood. There are no reported injuries. The tractor trailer was filled with Coca-Cola products. There is...
fox4beaumont.com
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
12newsnow.com
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver left the scene. The condition of the victim is unknown.
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Memorial silences Port Neches-Groves with 64-29 win
The Titans improve to 16-8 on the season and 2-1 in district. The Indians are 12-7 overall and 1-2 in district play.
12newsnow.com
Students, parents tour Oak Forest Elementary in Vidor before grand opening Monday
Since 2017, Oak Forest students have been learning in portable buildings. The original campus was flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
12newsnow.com
Lumberton ISD school board fails to pass 4-day school week proposal
The vote failed 3-3, with one board member abstaining. The school board will reconsider other calendar options at a future meeting.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police searching for woman accused to stealing lottery tickets
Police say a woman stole lottery tickets from Exxpress Mart on 910 South Major Drive. She drove off in a black truck.
