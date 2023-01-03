Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
'Incredible person': San Antonio community mourns co-owner of The Mix
'He's already immensely missed.'
‘There will be no other place to send them’: Hays County homeless center closing its doors
One of the few homeless centers in Hays County is closing its doors in less than two weeks. H.O.M.E. Center does not have enough money to stay open.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio home of the late wife of Luby's founder is back on the market with a $550,000 price cut
An elegant Alamo Heights home previously owned by Kathleen Lane Luby, the late wife of the founder of the iconic Luby's cafeteria chain, was listed a week ago for $1.95 million. The property originally hit the market in February of last year with a $2.5 million price tag. The three-bedroom,...
KSAT 12
Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
KENS 5
Family demanding justice after arrests made in murder of San Antonio man found in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO — Lorraine Carmona recalls wishing her brother happy new year just a day before he was found shot to death in Atascosa County. She's now pleading for justice after authorities arrested two suspects who've been charged with murdering 24-year-old Lucio Carmona. “I feel hurt. It really sucks...
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
San Antonio store clerk accused of pocketing $31,000 worth of lottery tickets
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police accuse a store clerk of pocketing lottery tickets worth $31,000. Police arrested 37-year-old Mayra Rios Wednesday. They charge her with felony theft and felony lottery fraud. Jennifer Rodriguez, a department spokesperson, said the Texas Lottery Commission alerted the High Time Smoke and Vape...
KSAT 12
Store employee stole bundles of Texas Lottery tickets, cashed them in for more than $21,000, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is accused of stealing more than $31,000 worth of Texas Lottery tickets from an East Side convenience store where she worked. Mayra Alejandra Rios, 37, was escorted to the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday and charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, according to Jennifer Rodriguez, a public information officer with San Antonio police.
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
KSAT 12
Woman found with universal mailbox key, stolen mail arrested after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after she led them on a chase on Highway 90. According to BCSO, deputies were searching for Jessica Grim who had an active felony drug warrant. Deputies located Grim, 32, and attempted to initiate a traffic...
Texas Store Clerk Accused Of Pocketing Lottery Tickets Worth More Than $21K
“So a total of more than $52,000 were taken between the stolen bundles of lottery tickets and the winnings."
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
Texas store employee accused of stealing, cashing in more than $21K of lottery tickets
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas convenience store employee is accused of stealing more than $31,000 worth of lottery tickets, which allowed her to cash in more than $21,000 worth of winning tickets, authorities said. Mayra Alejandra Rios, 37, of San Antonio, was arrested Wednesday and charged with lottery fraud,...
San Antonio cold front to bring chances of rain this weekend, NWS says
It will be warm ahead of the cold front.
KSAT 12
Body found on side of road outside Pleasanton city limits, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered on the side of the road. Deputies say the body was found just outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The man was found wearing a red shirt and is described...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
