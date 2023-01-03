ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Store employee stole bundles of Texas Lottery tickets, cashed them in for more than $21,000, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is accused of stealing more than $31,000 worth of Texas Lottery tickets from an East Side convenience store where she worked. Mayra Alejandra Rios, 37, was escorted to the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday and charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, according to Jennifer Rodriguez, a public information officer with San Antonio police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found on side of road in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE

