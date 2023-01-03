Read full article on original website
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
BBC
Father of severely ill boy told ambulance would be six hours
The father of a sick disabled boy now in intensive care has spoken of the "terrifying" moment they were told they faced a six-hour wait for an ambulance. Taylor-James was "struggling to breathe and his lips were blue" when his mother called 999 in December. His father Stuart said he...
BBC
Couple and newborn baby missing after M61 breakdown - police
Police are searching for a couple who have gone missing with their newborn baby after their car broke down on a motorway. Constance Marten and Mark Gordon left the car near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday night and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
BBC
Joshimath: Panic in India's Uttarakhand town over large cracks in homes
Residents of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand state are demanding evacuation and rehabilitation after large cracks appeared in their homes. On Thursday, officials stopped several construction projects after thousands of protesters blocked a national highway in the Himalayan state. The state's chief minister is holding a high-level meeting on Friday to...
BBC
Rainford crash: Ambulance worker killed was perfect - family
An ambulance worker who died in a car crash on New Year's Day was "just perfect", his family has said. Ben Lightburn, 31, died when the Nissan he was driving collided with a Renault in Blind Foot Road, Rainford, St Helens, at about 10:00 GMT on 1 January. His family...
BBC
Missing couple and baby seen in Colchester, say police
A couple and their newborn baby who went missing three days ago were last seen after travelling inland from a port, police have said. Constance Marten and Mark Gordon left their vehicle when it broke down on the M61, near Bolton, on Thursday. A CCTV image thought to be of...
BBC
Kiveton Park: Villagers demand answers over four-month fire
An industrial waste fire in Kiveton Park, near Sheffield, has sent smoke into the air for nearly four months. As the battle to extinguish the blaze looks to be drawing to a close, BBC News spoke to some of those affected. The day of Queen Elizabeth II's death, 8 September...
BBC
Travel insurance warning after Thailand motorbike crash
The sister of a man who is facing a large medical bill after a motorbike crash in Thailand has urged others to check their travel insurance policies. The Boxing Day crash left 28-year-old Adam Davies with serious injuries, including a fractured skull. Adam, from Dinas Cross, Pembrokeshire, now faces large...
BBC
China Covid: Young people self-infect as fears for elderly grow
When Mr Chen's 85-year-old father fell ill with Covid in December, it was impossible to get an ambulance or see a doctor. They went to Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing, where they were told to either try other hospitals or sit in the corridor with an IV drip. "There was no...
BBC
Magnet fisher pulls railway track explosives from Long Melford river
A magnet fisher checking a river for objects of interest had to call the police after explosives were pulled out of the water. Suffolk Police said it closed a section of the B1064 at Long Melford on Saturday after the railway track explosives were discovered. It is thought they were...
BBC
Harry: I took drugs to escape reality
In his book, Prince Harry tells of how Meghan apparently offended Kate by suggesting she had "baby brain" in the lead up to the royal wedding in 2018. Meghan made the comment during a phone call about wedding rehearsals, according to the memoir. The Duchess of Cambridge, who suffered a...
BBC
Essex couple's £100k stolen car found in Tilbury en route to Africa
Anthony and Danielle Wilson awoke at their Essex home to find their Range Rover had vanished. The vehicle was later found loaded on a container at a UK port bound for the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa. The Wilsons' experience, police warn, is becoming increasingly common. It took...
