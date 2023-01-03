TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing person, last seen in October. MNLPD says Anthony Hardy-Bear was last seen in Tulsa on Oct. 31, 2022. He has two tattoos, one of a bear on his chest, and another of four lines...

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO