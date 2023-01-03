ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

REI Co-op coming to Tulsa in spring 2024

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — REI Co-op is planning to build a store in west Tulsa by spring 2024, according to the company's website. The specialty outdoor store offers a wide range of outdoor apparel and gear for camping, cycling, running, fitness, paddling, climbing, and more. There will also be a full-service bike shop staffed by certified mechanics.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Atheist Community of Tulsa serves meals at Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans gave up a few hours of their Sunday to help the homeless at the Tulsa Day Center. Members of the Atheist Community of Tulsa served up a homemade meal this evening. They spent the day making beef stew and cornbread at home and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City Thunder, Whataburger raise over $20,000 for food banks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last week, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger presented two Oklahoma food banks with thousands of dollars in donations. The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was presented with $10,000 and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was presented with $12,089. These donations will help to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cleveland police K9 receives narcotics detection certification

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department introduced its newest certified member on Monday. K9 Viper and his handler Officer Brendan O'Driscoll were certified on Jan. 2 as a canine narcotics detection team through the Department of Public Safety and the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

Oilers Ice Center named new home for Oklahoma State University hockey

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Oilers announced Monday that the Oilers Ice Center is now the official home for the Oklahoma State University hockey team. The Cowboys team was founded in 2021 and plays in division two of the American Collegiate Hockey Association in the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Public School's District 2 board member resigns

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public School's District 2 board member Judith Barba Perez announced she is stepping down effective Jan. 23. Perez released a statement on her Facebook Friday regarding her decision. Perez said she is stepping down because of a "wonderful opportunity" that requires her family to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Northeastern State University offers new river-based program

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University announced a new program that will allow students to earn a River Studies and Leadership Certificate. The university partnered with the River Management Society to offer the program. “The certificate helps prepare students for a variety of river-based careers through interdisciplinary coursework,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State professor wins national award for unique groundwater research

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State professor Dr. Todd Halihan was recently awarded the highest honor in groundwater research by the American Institute of Hydrology. The Charles V. Theis Award was given to Halihan for his MRI-like approach to surveying groundwater, OSU said in a news release. Halihan is a professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police searching for missing person

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing person, last seen in October. MNLPD says Anthony Hardy-Bear was last seen in Tulsa on Oct. 31, 2022. He has two tattoos, one of a bear on his chest, and another of four lines...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Checotah Fire Department adds new fire engine to fleet

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Checotah Fire Department is celebrating a new addition to its fleet of fire trucks. The department added a 2018 E-One Typhoon pumper in November and has since put it into service. Crews said the truck will be the first out pumper for all in-town...
CHECOTAH, OK

