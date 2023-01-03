Read full article on original website
Tulsa flag ranks top 25 in survey by North American Vexillological Association
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa has found itself in the top 25 highest-rated flags list that was published by the North American Vexillological Association. Vexillology is the study of flags and NAVA is an organization with over 1,000 flag enthusiasts and scholars. The group asked respondents to rate the...
Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
REI Co-op coming to Tulsa in spring 2024
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — REI Co-op is planning to build a store in west Tulsa by spring 2024, according to the company's website. The specialty outdoor store offers a wide range of outdoor apparel and gear for camping, cycling, running, fitness, paddling, climbing, and more. There will also be a full-service bike shop staffed by certified mechanics.
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
Atheist Community of Tulsa serves meals at Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans gave up a few hours of their Sunday to help the homeless at the Tulsa Day Center. Members of the Atheist Community of Tulsa served up a homemade meal this evening. They spent the day making beef stew and cornbread at home and...
Oklahoma City Thunder, Whataburger raise over $20,000 for food banks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last week, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger presented two Oklahoma food banks with thousands of dollars in donations. The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was presented with $10,000 and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was presented with $12,089. These donations will help to...
Demolition begins before construction of Osage Nation healthcare facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Demolition has begun in downtown Pawhuska in preparation for the construction of a new 64,800-square-foot health center. Crews are demolishing an old Safeway building to put in the new Wahzhazhe Health Center, which will span two blocks. “This is a monumental step in the right...
Cleveland police K9 receives narcotics detection certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department introduced its newest certified member on Monday. K9 Viper and his handler Officer Brendan O'Driscoll were certified on Jan. 2 as a canine narcotics detection team through the Department of Public Safety and the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
Oilers Ice Center named new home for Oklahoma State University hockey
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Oilers announced Monday that the Oilers Ice Center is now the official home for the Oklahoma State University hockey team. The Cowboys team was founded in 2021 and plays in division two of the American Collegiate Hockey Association in the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
Tulsa Public School's District 2 board member resigns
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public School's District 2 board member Judith Barba Perez announced she is stepping down effective Jan. 23. Perez released a statement on her Facebook Friday regarding her decision. Perez said she is stepping down because of a "wonderful opportunity" that requires her family to...
Northeastern State University offers new river-based program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University announced a new program that will allow students to earn a River Studies and Leadership Certificate. The university partnered with the River Management Society to offer the program. “The certificate helps prepare students for a variety of river-based careers through interdisciplinary coursework,...
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
Broken Arrow Fire Department to host citizen CPR training course
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Fire Department is hosting a citizen CPR class on Tuesday, Jan. 10. This hands-only CPR class will be held at the BAFD Training Center on East Omaha. Classes will begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately two hours. The class will walk...
Oklahoma State professor wins national award for unique groundwater research
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State professor Dr. Todd Halihan was recently awarded the highest honor in groundwater research by the American Institute of Hydrology. The Charles V. Theis Award was given to Halihan for his MRI-like approach to surveying groundwater, OSU said in a news release. Halihan is a professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology.
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police searching for missing person
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing person, last seen in October. MNLPD says Anthony Hardy-Bear was last seen in Tulsa on Oct. 31, 2022. He has two tattoos, one of a bear on his chest, and another of four lines...
Checotah Fire Department adds new fire engine to fleet
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Checotah Fire Department is celebrating a new addition to its fleet of fire trucks. The department added a 2018 E-One Typhoon pumper in November and has since put it into service. Crews said the truck will be the first out pumper for all in-town...
Team Griffin Basketball acquires basketball organization run by Oklahoma coach Gary Harper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Team Griffin Basketball announced this week it is acquiring the Team Buddy Buckets grassroots basketball program. Team Buddy Buckets was founded by Indiana Pacer Guard Buddy Hield and run by longtime Oklahoma high school coach Gary Harper. “Buddy Hield, Coach Harper and the entire Team...
Space heater causes house fire in Collinsville, Limestone firefighters say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Limestone Fire Department responded to a house fire call around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Firefighters say two occupants were home when the fire started along with their dog. LFD says a space heater was being used in the home when it caught on fire.
Cuba Gooding Jr. visits Muskogee for special Tuskegee Airmen screening
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KTUL)- — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. made a stop in Muskogee Saturday for a screening of his 1995 film "The Tuskegee Airmen." "We thought it was kind of a neat idea to show the movie because it is a really important movie," said organizer Oscar Ray. Muskogee's...
