TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Toledo. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot on the 2000 block of Marlow Road in Toledo. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots. Police marked off several shell casings outside a home and down the street. The glass door to the house appeared shattered.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO