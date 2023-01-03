ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

Comments / 20

AP_000814.e83b6a04af024b27b64a6d48f6f58906.2103
5d ago

So 2 murders with a machete and now we are writing articles saying this is the weapon of choice for criminals!

Reply(1)
9
Jimmy McNeese
5d ago

You live with the delusion that you're safe, but you're not. Your children aren't safe either. It's only going to get worse.

Reply
3
Brad Lewis
5d ago

it's funny how hard media tries to leave out "information" from the story when it doesn't fit a narrative.....

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Toledo. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot on the 2000 block of Marlow Road in Toledo. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots. Police marked off several shell casings outside a home and down the street. The glass door to the house appeared shattered.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police: 1 dead after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a shooting in west Columbus Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a reported shooting in 700 block of Butler Avenue at 5:09 p.m. Officers at the scene located one female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:19...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Woman Threatened with Gun in Walmart Parking Lot

Fairfield county – Police are now searching for a black Buick occupied by a female and a male after pulling a gun on another woman in the Parking lot of the Canal Winchester Walmart located at 6674 Winchester Blvd around 12 pm. According to early reports, the two people...
WHIZ

Suspected Bank Robber Behind Bars

A 42-year-old Zanesville man faces charges in connection to a December bank robbery. Zanesville Police Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that Justin Curry now faces charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and possessing criminal tools. Michel said following the robbery of the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue, December 29, they...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman indicted for allegedly assaulting mother, and deputies

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on December 3, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Route 41 for a 9-1-1 hangup call. The sheriff’s office said when deputies...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
DUNDEE, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. The Spectrum Jan. 8, 2023. The Spectrum Jan. 8, 2023: Chaos in the House...
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County

(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop

LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy