Mobile, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD implementing new parking changes to control downtown congestion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the first time since that deadly mass shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, the public is hearing from the man in charge of keeping people safe in the entertainment district. Precinct Commander Captain Matthew Garrett introduced new parking changes that are being implemented this week,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope PD has a new online crime map

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department has a new online crime map so check incidents and leave anonymous tips, according to police. The online resource, also used by Daphne PD, will allow citizens to receive alerts and see crimes being reported in the area. Fairhope PD is asking...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two people killed in Foley, BCSO investigating

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office has released a statement regarding their investigation into a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in Foley. “The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a husband and wife after a shooting incident that happened last night in Foley, Alabama.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was stabbed during a carjacking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Johnson Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when a known man demanded his car, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove away in it before police arrived.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Gorgas Street Thursday night that left one person wounded. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gorgas Street around 8:11 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victim had been talking to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Pensacola man is in the Escambia County Jail facing a number of charges, including drug trafficking and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Marcus Flintroy is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 vehicle crash claims the life of a Mobile man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Mobile man, according to authorities. Police said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was driving his 2008 Ford Focus when a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Michael G. Mcgraw, 41, struck him in the rear.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Homeless man accused of assaulting EMT

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon after an emergency medical technician was attacked while trying to help him, according to authorities. Police said they went to a McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and found that an EMT attempted to help 49-year-old...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola man arrested after allegedly shooting at women outside of “Bingo Paradise”

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - One man is in the Escambia County, Florida jail facing a number of charges after shots were fired outside of a bingo hall in Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Lee David Wilkerson got into an altercation with two women trying to enter the building. They say Wilkerson pulled a gun and hit one woman with it before firing in their direction.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne police make fentanyl trafficking arrest at Malbis hotel

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne police made a fentanyl trafficking arrest after responding to a local hotel to assist with an overdose. It happened early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Woodspring Suites. It was about 1:45 a.m. when Daphne police got a call to assist with an apparent drug...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tons of sun for our Saturday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Looking fantastic for us on this Saturday. The skies will be clear and blue, the temperatures will be comfortable, and there won’t be any rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. Sunday morning starts in the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile parks and rec holds Kids Day at Trimmier Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile’s quarterly Kids Day event had children running all over Trimmier Park Saturday morning. Kids Days were something the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department started last year, and officials decided to continue after the tremendous turnout and response. “This will be our...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Firefighters tackle blaze in chemical fire at Tiger-Sul in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense fire ravaged the area at Tiger-Sul Products on Friday morning in Atmore. At the moment, the cause of the fire is still unknown, but EMA Director David Adams says chemicals were involved. “We did have a fire involving a sulfur product- powdered, dry, granular-...
ATMORE, AL

