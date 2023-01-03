Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD implementing new parking changes to control downtown congestion
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the first time since that deadly mass shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, the public is hearing from the man in charge of keeping people safe in the entertainment district. Precinct Commander Captain Matthew Garrett introduced new parking changes that are being implemented this week,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope PD has a new online crime map
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department has a new online crime map so check incidents and leave anonymous tips, according to police. The online resource, also used by Daphne PD, will allow citizens to receive alerts and see crimes being reported in the area. Fairhope PD is asking...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD’s victim services unit offers trauma healing in the wake of violent events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a week since the mass shooting in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. Mobile Police department’s Victim Services unit held an event to connect people, shaken up by what happened, with mental health resources. “We’ve had a couple of calls of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two people killed in Foley, BCSO investigating
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office has released a statement regarding their investigation into a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in Foley. “The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a husband and wife after a shooting incident that happened last night in Foley, Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was stabbed during a carjacking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Johnson Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when a known man demanded his car, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove away in it before police arrived.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
WALA-TV FOX10
Who shot innocent bystanders New Year’s Eve? Mobile County DA elect weighs in
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile County District Attorney Elect, Keith Blackwood was disgusted at what happened in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. He said, “It was a completely despicable thing to do.”. Thomas Thomas Jr, who was shot himself, is out of the hospital and the first person...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Gorgas Street Thursday night that left one person wounded. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gorgas Street around 8:11 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victim had been talking to...
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Pensacola man is in the Escambia County Jail facing a number of charges, including drug trafficking and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Marcus Flintroy is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
WALA-TV FOX10
Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter was defending himself, lawyer says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration was defending himself from gunfire, his lawyer said Friday. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, appeared virtually for a bond hearing. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ordered...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 vehicle crash claims the life of a Mobile man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Mobile man, according to authorities. Police said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was driving his 2008 Ford Focus when a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Michael G. Mcgraw, 41, struck him in the rear.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD provides mental health resources for those affected by downtown shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been almost a week since one man was killed, and seven innocent people were injured. But there are several more people who are still dealing with trauma. “You may not have been shot or injured in anyway but everyone who was present they’re a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeless man accused of assaulting EMT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon after an emergency medical technician was attacked while trying to help him, according to authorities. Police said they went to a McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and found that an EMT attempted to help 49-year-old...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man arrested after allegedly shooting at women outside of “Bingo Paradise”
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - One man is in the Escambia County, Florida jail facing a number of charges after shots were fired outside of a bingo hall in Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Lee David Wilkerson got into an altercation with two women trying to enter the building. They say Wilkerson pulled a gun and hit one woman with it before firing in their direction.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne police make fentanyl trafficking arrest at Malbis hotel
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne police made a fentanyl trafficking arrest after responding to a local hotel to assist with an overdose. It happened early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Woodspring Suites. It was about 1:45 a.m. when Daphne police got a call to assist with an apparent drug...
WALA-TV FOX10
Tons of sun for our Saturday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Looking fantastic for us on this Saturday. The skies will be clear and blue, the temperatures will be comfortable, and there won’t be any rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. Sunday morning starts in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile parks and rec holds Kids Day at Trimmier Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile’s quarterly Kids Day event had children running all over Trimmier Park Saturday morning. Kids Days were something the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department started last year, and officials decided to continue after the tremendous turnout and response. “This will be our...
WALA-TV FOX10
Firefighters tackle blaze in chemical fire at Tiger-Sul in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense fire ravaged the area at Tiger-Sul Products on Friday morning in Atmore. At the moment, the cause of the fire is still unknown, but EMA Director David Adams says chemicals were involved. “We did have a fire involving a sulfur product- powdered, dry, granular-...
