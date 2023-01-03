Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A woman apparently known by numerous aliases has been arrested after being accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale whose list of patients even included minors, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies began to investigate reports of someone...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 5, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 5, 2023. Keely Kaite Mays, 24, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Alvin Donald Parker, 45, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor...
Louisiana man commits crime on purpose to go back to jail for free room and board
LOUISIANA (KLFY) A Louisiana man told police he committed a crime hours after being released from jail so that he could go back behind bars for free room and board. Kenneth D. Hunt, 39, of Lake Charles threw a rock and busted the glass on the front door at the main entrance of the jail, the […]
KPLC TV
Sulphur man accused of stealing eight catalytic converters
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing eight catalytic from vehicles at a parking lot in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a business on Coach Williams Drive after receiving a call...
KPLC TV
BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27. If you...
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for homicide suspect
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
St. Landry Parish deputy arrested after incident; has since resigned
The deputy was placed on leave pending an internal investigation, but he then resigned, a spokesman said.
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home in Louisiana and raping a woman he did not know on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50...
KPLC TV
King and Queen of 12th Night Royal Court named
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Season is here and there are always a few surprises. One of which was Mayor Nic Hunter finding out he’d been named King of the 12th Night Royal Court by the City of Lake Charles and the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.
KPLC TV
SJ Welsh changes earring policy for boys after feedback from parent
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?. SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Two arrested on New Year’s Day in separate rape cases
Two Southwest Louisiana men were arrested on New Year’s Day and charged in separate rape cases. Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Treadway said a home invasion and sexual assault occurred Sunday in the 300 block of West McNeese Street. That afternoon, an arrest was made without incident and the suspect booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
KPLC TV
Kinder boil advisory lifted
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory has been lifted for all residents in Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2. Kinder customers can resume using water as usual, according to the office manager, Jill LeDoux.
KPLC TV
How to verify your doctor’s credentials
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Most wouldn’t think twice about a doctor being who they say they are. But the recent arrest of a woman accused of posing as a Dermatologist in Oakdale might have you wondering how you can be sure. Dr. Brian Gamborg at the Family Medicine...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
KPLC TV
WWII Navy veteran J.W. “Dub” Foster laid to rest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has lost another of its dwindling number of World War II veterans as J.W. “Dub” Foster was laid to rest in Highland Memory Gardens yesterday, Jan. 6, 2023. Foster was a Navy veteran and was honored with a 21-gun salute and...
KPLC TV
Designing royal costumes that make Mardi Gras magic
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras has officially begun and things are already kicking into high gear for one costume maker in Sulphur. Costumes are a royal part of Mardi Gras and Valerie Smith of DVal Designs in Sulphur aims to make sure her clients will look as regal as royalty.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Diocese remembers Pope Benedict XVI
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Mass of Remembrance was held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles for Pope Benedict XVI who died on New Years’ Eve. Pope Benedict was described as a wise teacher and a gentle shepherd of his flock in prayers said for the repose of his soul.
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KPLC TV
Jennings plans to repair and reopen Historic Strand Theater following flooding
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A rusted-out hot water heater in the upstairs area of the Strand Theatre has been listed as the cause for a massive amount of water that flooded the historic theatre over the holidays. Restoration crews have pumped out over 3000 gallons of water and working diligently...
KPLC TV
Girl Scout cookie season has arrived
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The new year doesn’t just return King Cakes to our diets but also signals the return of Girl Scout cookie season. With a tradition of cookie sales dating all the way back to 1917, the Girl Scouts will begin taking cookie orders for the first half of their sale beginning today, Jan. 6, and running through Feb. 9.
Comments / 1