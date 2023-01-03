ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A woman apparently known by numerous aliases has been arrested after being accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale whose list of patients even included minors, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies began to investigate reports of someone...
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 5, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 5, 2023. Keely Kaite Mays, 24, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Alvin Donald Parker, 45, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man accused of stealing eight catalytic converters

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing eight catalytic from vehicles at a parking lot in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a business on Coach Williams Drive after receiving a call...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27. If you...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for homicide suspect

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

King and Queen of 12th Night Royal Court named

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Season is here and there are always a few surprises. One of which was Mayor Nic Hunter finding out he’d been named King of the 12th Night Royal Court by the City of Lake Charles and the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SJ Welsh changes earring policy for boys after feedback from parent

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?. SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Two arrested on New Year’s Day in separate rape cases

Two Southwest Louisiana men were arrested on New Year’s Day and charged in separate rape cases. Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Treadway said a home invasion and sexual assault occurred Sunday in the 300 block of West McNeese Street. That afternoon, an arrest was made without incident and the suspect booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Kinder boil advisory lifted

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory has been lifted for all residents in Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2. Kinder customers can resume using water as usual, according to the office manager, Jill LeDoux.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

How to verify your doctor’s credentials

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Most wouldn’t think twice about a doctor being who they say they are. But the recent arrest of a woman accused of posing as a Dermatologist in Oakdale might have you wondering how you can be sure. Dr. Brian Gamborg at the Family Medicine...
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

WWII Navy veteran J.W. “Dub” Foster laid to rest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has lost another of its dwindling number of World War II veterans as J.W. “Dub” Foster was laid to rest in Highland Memory Gardens yesterday, Jan. 6, 2023. Foster was a Navy veteran and was honored with a 21-gun salute and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Designing royal costumes that make Mardi Gras magic

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras has officially begun and things are already kicking into high gear for one costume maker in Sulphur. Costumes are a royal part of Mardi Gras and Valerie Smith of DVal Designs in Sulphur aims to make sure her clients will look as regal as royalty.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Diocese remembers Pope Benedict XVI

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Mass of Remembrance was held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles for Pope Benedict XVI who died on New Years’ Eve. Pope Benedict was described as a wise teacher and a gentle shepherd of his flock in prayers said for the repose of his soul.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Girl Scout cookie season has arrived

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The new year doesn’t just return King Cakes to our diets but also signals the return of Girl Scout cookie season. With a tradition of cookie sales dating all the way back to 1917, the Girl Scouts will begin taking cookie orders for the first half of their sale beginning today, Jan. 6, and running through Feb. 9.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

