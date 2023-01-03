ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Api Koroisau impressed by Robbie Farah as the Wests Tigers rebuild begins

Api Koroisau has highlighted how impressed he has been at training with the input from Wests Tigers’ assistant coach Robbie Farah, believing there is still plenty for him to learn about the intricacies around the dummy-half role from the club legend. “I think experience is invaluable and when someone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy