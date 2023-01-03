Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Api Koroisau impressed by Robbie Farah as the Wests Tigers rebuild begins
Api Koroisau has highlighted how impressed he has been at training with the input from Wests Tigers’ assistant coach Robbie Farah, believing there is still plenty for him to learn about the intricacies around the dummy-half role from the club legend. “I think experience is invaluable and when someone...
Sporting News
Why is Ryan Papenhuyzen the latest NRL star to seek out the specialist who treats knee injuries like a brain injury?
Melbourne Storm talisman Ryan Papenhuyzen followed in the footsteps of two other elite NRL fullbacks, who have recently suffered long-term or persistent injury issues, by travelling to Philadelphia this week to work with the world-renowned Bill Knowles. The American has gained a reputation for helping to guide athletes back to...
Sporting News
Who is Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi: The positive influence on the Australian tennis star
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has always been known for his behaviour on and off the court, enthralling spectators by his questionable and unforgettable antics. From his elite talent to his mood swings, to comments made about rivals, Kyrgios has always divided public opinion. There's no doubt that when he...
Sporting News
AFL 2023 preseason: 18 players vying for Pre-season Supplemental Selection before deadline
With preseason well and truly underway, clubs and players are starting to ramp up their preparations for a big 2023 AFL season. Coaches have planned heaps of running, ball drills and new game plans to implement over the next few months leading into the March start of the next campaign.
Sporting News
Kevin Walters sledge: Selwyn Cobbo apologises for suggesting Brisbane Broncos leader isn't a 'good coach'
Brisbane Broncos star Selwyn Cobbo has apologised for sledging his coach Kevin Walters, suggesting his comments were 'taken out of context'. During an interview on 'Back of the 135' podcast' in October last year, Cobbo stated that although Walters was a 'good bloke', he wasn't a 'good coach'. "I reckon...
