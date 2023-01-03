Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, TexasMichele FreemanFort Bliss, TX
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
2 people fall from border wall near UTEP, taken to hospital in stable condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people fell off the border wall near UTEP Friday night and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The El Paso Fire Department’s Special Rescue Units teamed up with Customs and Border Protection to respond to the border wall near Paisano and Spur 1966 Friday evening. The scene […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm and warm conditions
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected a warm afternoon Friday, with cooler air moving in this weekend. An upper wave is expected to push in cooler air Saturday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s. Beautiful weather will prevail Friday through the beginning of next week,...
El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning
UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
Las Cruces police search for answers in Friday morning shooting
If you have information on the shooting police would like you to call 575-526-0795.
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
Migrants at El Paso church arrested by Customs and Border Protection officers
Video shows a man praying over migrants outside Sacred Heart Church in El Paso as Customs and Border Protection officers make arrests on January 3.Jan. 7, 2023.
One person injured in shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are investigating a Friday morning shooting on Lees Drive. About 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Las Cruces police were called to the report of shots fired on the 900 block of Lees Drive. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The […]
Border Patrol agent slamming person in front of homeless shelter, video shows
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless released a statement Friday regarding an apprehension of an individual in front of one of their shelters in Downtown El Paso. Security camera footage taken from the Welcome Center shows the apprehension. The footage below shows a Border Patrol agent trying to apprehend the […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 6, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Border Patrol agent shot ahead of Biden border visit to El Paso
A Border Patrol agent assigned to its El Paso region was shot Thursday afternoon while attempting to make a traffic stop in New Mexico, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.
City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants
EL PASO, Texas -- Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino confirmed Thursday that the City is getting reports of organized gangs in areas where migrants have been congregating. "The gang unit's been out there as well," said D'Agostino, "It's been all units of the police department. And we're making sure we're utilizing our resources well. So The post City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants appeared first on KVIA.
30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Police sergeant charged with allegedly misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin is charged with allegedly misusing money greater than or […]
Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest
Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
KVIA
One woman rushed to the hospital after crash in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - A woman has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Sunland Park. The crash happened at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning at the 200 block of Third Street, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. The...
