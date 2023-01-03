EL PASO, Texas -- Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino confirmed Thursday that the City is getting reports of organized gangs in areas where migrants have been congregating. "The gang unit's been out there as well," said D'Agostino, "It's been all units of the police department. And we're making sure we're utilizing our resources well. So The post City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO