Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has your Saturday evening forecast
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, its been a great day across central and eastern Kentucky as temperatures hit the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. The rain showers that were forecasted for earlier in the day stayed to our south into Tennessee allowing us to hit 52 degrees for an afternoon high in Lexington. That is exactly 10 degrees warmer than our normal high of 42.
A message in a bottle returns to Ky. man 37 years after tossing it into ocean
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Kentucky man put a message in a bottle when he was a child and threw it into the ocean off the Florida coast while on a trip. It somehow found its way back to him 37 years later. “It’s something you never thought would happen,”...
Many Kentuckians hope to see sports betting legalized during the 2023 regular session
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many Kentuckians pushing for the legalization of sports betting during this year’s regular session. Governor Andy Beshear and several other lawmakers who are in favor of the move which failed in the state senate last year. A formal bill has yet to be presented but some lawmakers believe one could be introduced after the break.
A look at some of the lesser known candidates running for Ky governor
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Following Friday’s filing deadline for the office of Kentucky governor, we now have a full look at who’s running in the gubernatorial race. There are some well-known candidates, but there also some who you might not know. 15 candidates are set to run for the...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
Lexington Police investigate after a man is stabbed Sunday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday morning. Police say they were called to the Speedway on South Limestone just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a person assaulted. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim...
2 men arrested for Versailles Road stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Thursday after a 28-year-old was stabbed earlier this week on Versailles Road. Hunter Townsend, 25, and Keith Merritt, 52, allegedly stabbed the 28-year-old in the 2200 block of Versailles Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 28-year-old was taken to a local...
New Georgetown mayor makes big personnel changes in first week
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two notable figures in the Georgetown community were fired by new Mayor Burney Jenkins Friday. Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse and the city’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Andrew Hartley were relieved of their duties Friday morning. “I’m going to give it my best effort,...
Versailles winery celebrates Elvis Presley’s birthday
VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Sunday marks the King of Rock ‘n Roll’s birthday. Elvis Presley would have been 88 years old. To celebrate, one Versailles winery held a special birthday bash in his honor. Wildside Winery brought in Elvis impersonator Lee Dean from West Virginia to sing some of...
Former minor league player spreads message of resiliency, forgiveness following tragedy
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Former minor league baseball player Chris Singleton understands tragedy. “It’s been 8 years since I lost my mom. Toughest night of my life, by far,” says Singleton. Singleton was only 18-years old- playing baseball at Charleston Southern University when he got a phone call that...
Manchester woman shares journey of addiction and recovery, as program that helped her expands
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Freedom House an addiction recovery program by Volunteers of America is expanding into central Kentucky. On Friday, VOA alongside Humana and various state leaders, announced the expansion of the program. The Freedom House program offers a comprehensive approach to treatment, providing connections, resources and education.
House votes to lower individual income tax rates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky could see state individual tax rates lowered yet again. The House voted Thursday on House Bill 1, which would reduce the individual income tax rate by another half percentage point, putting the rate at four percent by 2024. It’s part of a long-standing GOP...
Former governor Bevin doesn’t file as deadline ends
FRANKFORT, KY (WTVQ)- All eyes have been in Frankfort as the filing deadline to run for office closed at 4 p.m. That means no more Republicans or Democrats can enter the Governor’s race. Speculation grew surrounding another run by former kentucky governor Matt Bevin, who held a presser Friday...
FCPS introduces students to district-wide programs through annual showcase
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Fayette County Schools hosted an annual showcase to introduce families and students to programs available in the district. Hundreds of Fayette County families attended the annual Innovative Programs Showcase at Tates Creek High School. More than 30 programs were in one space, allowing parents and students to...
