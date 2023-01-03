ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has your Saturday evening forecast

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, its been a great day across central and eastern Kentucky as temperatures hit the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. The rain showers that were forecasted for earlier in the day stayed to our south into Tennessee allowing us to hit 52 degrees for an afternoon high in Lexington. That is exactly 10 degrees warmer than our normal high of 42.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
Lexington Police investigate after a man is stabbed Sunday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday morning. Police say they were called to the Speedway on South Limestone just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a person assaulted. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim...
2 men arrested for Versailles Road stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Thursday after a 28-year-old was stabbed earlier this week on Versailles Road. Hunter Townsend, 25, and Keith Merritt, 52, allegedly stabbed the 28-year-old in the 2200 block of Versailles Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 28-year-old was taken to a local...
New Georgetown mayor makes big personnel changes in first week

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two notable figures in the Georgetown community were fired by new Mayor Burney Jenkins Friday. Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse and the city’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Andrew Hartley were relieved of their duties Friday morning. “I’m going to give it my best effort,...
Versailles winery celebrates Elvis Presley’s birthday

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Sunday marks the King of Rock ‘n Roll’s birthday. Elvis Presley would have been 88 years old. To celebrate, one Versailles winery held a special birthday bash in his honor. Wildside Winery brought in Elvis impersonator Lee Dean from West Virginia to sing some of...
House votes to lower individual income tax rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky could see state individual tax rates lowered yet again. The House voted Thursday on House Bill 1, which would reduce the individual income tax rate by another half percentage point, putting the rate at four percent by 2024. It’s part of a long-standing GOP...
Former governor Bevin doesn’t file as deadline ends

FRANKFORT, KY (WTVQ)- All eyes have been in Frankfort as the filing deadline to run for office closed at 4 p.m. That means no more Republicans or Democrats can enter the Governor’s race. Speculation grew surrounding another run by former kentucky governor Matt Bevin, who held a presser Friday...
FRANKFORT, KY

