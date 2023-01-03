Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 3: Boston Celtics Dealt A Bad Loss To Shorthanded Oklahoma City
The NBA’s best team was slowed by one of the worst teams in the West that was playing without its leading scorer. The Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Boston Celtics 150-117 while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined with an illness. Five Thunder players recorded 20-plus points, including Tre Mann's 21.
NBA Executive Says Boston Celtics Could Target Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson could be a trade target for the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
NBA insider suggests Memphis Grizzlies could target ‘star player’ at trade deadline: Four ideal options
While the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the elites of the Western Conference, one NBA insider believes they have the chips to make a trade for a “star player” that could make them serious NBA title contenders in the spring. The Grizzlies are off to another strong start...
BREAKING: Star Player Ruled Out For Celtics-Thunder Game
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed By Shorthanded Thunder
The Boston Celtics’ season hit a new low Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, at Paycom Center. The C’s fell to 26-12, while the Thunder improved to 16-21. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics must have assumed they...
Yardbarker
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
West Virginia suffered its second Big 12 Conference loss in as many games to begin conference play following the 67-60 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday night. The Mountaineers came back from a 13-point second half deficit to take their first lead with 7:20 remaining in the game. Senior...
Yardbarker
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
NBC Sports
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
Thunder Blast Boston for Historic Win
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for […]
Yardbarker
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans preview, prediction, pick, odds for 1/4: Pels look to snap mini-skid
The New Orleans Pelicans won't have leading scorer Zion Williamson when they host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. They won't have second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram, either. But the Pelicans have been pretty successful even when they have been short-handed this season. They are 6-2 in games without Williamson, 14-8...
Yardbarker
Warriors set target date for Stephen Curry's return
Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has missed the past nine games due to a shoulder injury he suffered on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers. With his Warriors in the midst of a five-game winning streak, there seems to be some good news on this front.
Will Celtics be humbled by ugly loss to Thunder?
BOSTON -- Well that was embarrassing. The Boston Celtics entered Tuesday night's road tilt against the Thunder in Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record. They still, technically, own the NBA's best record by mere percentage points over the surging Brooklyn Nets, but very few believe the Celtics are the best team in the NBA on Wednesday morning.That's because Boston was absolutely trounced by an undermanned Thunder squad, 150-117, on Tuesday night. Despite OKC being without their star player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (a guy who has averaged over 30 points a night this season), the Thunder still dropped 150 points...
Yardbarker
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Yardbarker
Bucks' Grayson Allen causes, ends OT vs. Raptors with ridiculous shots
Allen was helped by a highlight pass from Giannis Antetokounmpo, which gave the Greek Freak a 30-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. In other words, another boring effort. But Milwaukee wouldn't have had to play overtime at all without the dirty play Allen made with 29 seconds left. With the Bucks up...
Yardbarker
Is Thunder Win Against Celtics The Surprise Game Of The Year?
The Boston Celtics seemingly had the easiest game in last night’s NBA slate. They were going to face an undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder squad lacking its best player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out shortly before tip-off with a non-COVID illness. The visitors were favored by 10.5 points before...
Yardbarker
How the first five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft are shaping up
Believe it or not, the 2023 NFL Draft is mere months away. With only one week left in the regular season, NFL teams will know soon enough how the final draft order will fall. The Houston Texans have the inside track on the first pick in the draft, with all eyes on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the pick.
Yardbarker
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder & Russell Westbrook Power Shorthanded Lakers To Win Over Heat
Any time LeBron James has been off the floor, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely struggled to be competitive which has led to some disappointing losses. With that in mind, there wasn’t much optimism for the Lakers against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night after it was announced that James would miss the game due to a cold. However, the team proved everyone wrong as several players stepped up in the King’s absence to earn a scrappy win against a Heat team that blew them out recently.
