ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed By Shorthanded Thunder

The Boston Celtics’ season hit a new low Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, at Paycom Center. The C’s fell to 26-12, while the Thunder improved to 16-21. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics must have assumed they...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling

The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
BOSTON, MA
KFOR

Thunder Blast Boston for Historic Win

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Warriors set target date for Stephen Curry's return

Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has missed the past nine games due to a shoulder injury he suffered on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers. With his Warriors in the midst of a five-game winning streak, there seems to be some good news on this front.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Boston

Will Celtics be humbled by ugly loss to Thunder?

BOSTON -- Well that was embarrassing. The Boston Celtics entered Tuesday night's road tilt against the Thunder in Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record. They still, technically, own the NBA's best record by mere percentage points over the surging Brooklyn Nets, but very few believe the Celtics are the best team in the NBA on Wednesday morning.That's because Boston was absolutely trounced by an undermanned Thunder squad, 150-117, on Tuesday night. Despite OKC being without their star player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (a guy who has averaged over 30 points a night this season), the Thunder still dropped 150 points...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Yardbarker

Bucks' Grayson Allen causes, ends OT vs. Raptors with ridiculous shots

Allen was helped by a highlight pass from Giannis Antetokounmpo, which gave the Greek Freak a 30-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. In other words, another boring effort. But Milwaukee wouldn't have had to play overtime at all without the dirty play Allen made with 29 seconds left. With the Bucks up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Is Thunder Win Against Celtics The Surprise Game Of The Year?

The Boston Celtics seemingly had the easiest game in last night’s NBA slate. They were going to face an undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder squad lacking its best player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out shortly before tip-off with a non-COVID illness. The visitors were favored by 10.5 points before...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

How the first five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft are shaping up

Believe it or not, the 2023 NFL Draft is mere months away. With only one week left in the regular season, NFL teams will know soon enough how the final draft order will fall. The Houston Texans have the inside track on the first pick in the draft, with all eyes on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the pick.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job

Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder & Russell Westbrook Power Shorthanded Lakers To Win Over Heat

Any time LeBron James has been off the floor, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely struggled to be competitive which has led to some disappointing losses. With that in mind, there wasn’t much optimism for the Lakers against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night after it was announced that James would miss the game due to a cold. However, the team proved everyone wrong as several players stepped up in the King’s absence to earn a scrappy win against a Heat team that blew them out recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy