Racing ‘pioneer’ Ken Block killed in snowmobiling accident, family confirms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Beloved rally racer Ken Block died Monday in a snowmobiling accident, according to Utah authorities.

Search and Rescue crews, responded to a 911 Monday afternoon reporting a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area.

Authorities said the driver, 55-year-old Kenneth Block, of Park City, Utah, was riding the snowmobile on a steep slope when his vehicle upended, landing on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Courtesy of Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Block was riding with a group of other snowmobilers but was alone when the accident unfolded.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his official cause of death.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post .

According to a statement posted to his website, HoodiganRacing.com , friends, and family wrote, “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobiling accident today.

Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.

He will be incredibly missed.”

The family asked for privacy as they grieve.

