ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin City, KS

Baldwin City man accused of shooting into bar, car

By Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCwrE_0k1VWAuG00

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. — A Baldwin City man is in jail, accused of attempted capital murder, running from police, and other related crimes.

Police arrested the 20-year-old man Friday evening at High Street and Lawrence Street in Baldwin City.

Investigators said the man used a handgun to fire multiple bullets into a sports bar called The Bullpen. The man is accused of driving around the block and shooting into a vehicle parked in front of the Baldwin City Public Library. From the library, officers said the man drove back to the bar and shot again.

Olathe mother devastated, frustrated after son killed in police shooting

The gunshots were not targeting anyone, or any location, according to police.

“We are grateful no one was injured in this incident. We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the multiple Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies who provided invaluable assistance with the investigation, and commend our own Officer Vanessa Schmalz and Officer Ace Butrum on their brave and decisive work,” Chief Mike Pattrick, Baldwin City Police, said.

No one was injured in the shooting, but it did cause some damage.

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com

Anyone with additional information regarding the shootings, or the suspect, is asked to call Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell

LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell. Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.
LANSING, KS
WIBW

Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night. Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.
OAK GROVE, MO
WIBW

One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Catalytic converter thefts surge in Topeka, police offer solution

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s City Council will soon consider a new ordinance to combat catalytic converter thefts. Those behind the proposal hope it will give police the tools they need to stop what’s becoming one of the most common and expensive property crimes in recent history. Topeka police say the city has seen a steady […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Belton woman dies from injuries after being shot, found lying in ditch

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement identified a woman who died Tuesday due to a weekend shooting. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies went to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road in rural Paola Sunday evening after receiving a call about someone lying in a ditch and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BELTON, MO
KSNT News

End-of-year crime report gives TPD more direction in 2023

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Overall crime was down 10% from 2021, but the Topeka Police Department says it had some wins, as well as some concerns in 2022, decreasing hot spots for crime being one of the biggest. Some Topeka neighborhoods are considered to be hot spots for crime and are in need of extra work. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy