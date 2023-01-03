ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Armed robber hit 2 stores in about 10 minutes in Rocky Mount, police say

By Joe Jurney
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJBkj_0k1VW4h900

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed two stores Monday morning.

At 06:41 a.m., officers responded to a Kangaroo convenience store at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in reference to a commercial robbery, police said.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road in reference to a second robbery.

Police said In both cases, the suspect entered the business carrying a firearm and demanding
money.

The preliminary investigation has determined that the same suspect is connected to both
robberies.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate
these incidents, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police
Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-ATip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ajuf_0k1VW4h900
  • (Courtesy of Rocky Mount Police Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjJzZ_0k1VW4h900
    (Courtesy of Rocky Mount Police Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Nx3u_0k1VW4h900
    (Courtesy of Rocky Mount Police Dept.)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

