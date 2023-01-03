ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing packages in Union County

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Christopher Williams, a third-party delivery driver for Amazon, is accused of stealing more than 50 packages meant for customers, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Victims told investigators the packages contained items, such as holiday decorations, clothes and electronics.

Silvio Valdes said he and his wife never got a notification about a package delivered in December.

However, Amazon marked it delivered.

“They said they delivered it, but they didn’t send me a picture,” Valdes said. “They didn’t send anything. They said it was delivered.”

Dozens of neighbors told the police the same thing.

Deputies arrested Williams on Dec. 20. He was charged with felony larceny by an employee.

Valdes said he may be without some decorations but won’t let the Grinch steal his optimism.

“We try not to let something like that take any of the cheers away from the holidays,” he said. “But it does put a little damper that people have to act this way.”

