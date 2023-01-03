Woman takes cross-country Greyhound to Charlotte after canceled flight

CHARLOTTE — Dearest Price says her visit to Las Vegas was the first trip she’s ever made by herself, and she’ll have plenty of stories to tell for the rest of her life.

“It was a wonderful trip,” she said. “Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it. I prayed for travel for years and I just got it.”

Like of tens of thousands of other travelers last week, Price’s flight home on Christmas Day was canceled. She says Spirit Airlines told her the airline couldn’t fly her home for another three days.

All flights home on other airlines were too expensive, Price said. With no luck from Amtrak, Price decided to take a Greyhound bus across the country.

“I would say the experience was life changing because I would have never in a million years have done this on my own accord,” she said.

Price’s ticket back home cost her $370. Her bus route took her out to Los Angeles before heading south to El Paso, then east to Alabama before heading north to Charlotte.

“Waking up to sunrises, mountains, the landscape and topography was awesome,” she said. “I wish I was more prepared with my camera, but it was absolutely breathtaking.”

Price’s bus ride stretched more than 2,000 miles. She spent four days on the 19-stop ride.

“It was a lot of thought. A lot of reflection,” she said. “I did a lot of writing on the bus.”

Most of the stops weren’t long but Price says she talked to other passengers and security guards at each place to get a feel for the area.

She wants to go back and visit each of the stops but says her next trip won’t be a four-day bus ride.

“This is a one and done,” she said.

Price’s Greyhound bus stops:

Las Vegas, NV

Barstow, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Blythe, CA

Phoenix, AZ

Tucson, AZ

Lordsburg, NM

El Paso, Texas

Van Horn, TX

Big Spring, TX

Abilene, TX

Dallas, TX

Shreveport, LA

Jackson, MS

McCalla, AL

Birmingham, AL

Anniston, AL

Atlanta, GA

Duncan, SC

Charlotte, NC

>>The map below shows the bus route.

VIDEO: Despite delays and cancellations, Charlotte airport passengers make their way home

©2023 Cox Media Group