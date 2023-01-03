ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike

An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville. Arnold’s County Kitchen closes its doors...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County

The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir for future growth

Growth is not just impacting Nashville, but it’s trickling down into cities like Spring Hill. City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir …. Growth is not just impacting Nashville, but it’s trickling down into cities like Spring Hill. Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with …
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Stores selling vapes to underage buyers

At least one person sustained critical injuries following a Saturday night shooting in the Madison area. Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with …. Members of the Brentwood community and beyond worked together to throw a birthday party fit for a princess on Saturday in honor of a three-year-old who has undergone 30 rounds of treatment for a fatal brain tumor.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing man could be traveling to Fort Campbell

Since the new year began, Nashville has seen five shootings. Two of those shootings happened in District 19. La Vergne officers were involved in intimate relationships, leading to their firings and suspensions. City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir …. Growth is not just impacting Nashville, but it’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro Pike

A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro …. A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Deputy Injured in Crash

A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call. A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Warning about Social Security scam in Springfield

The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards. The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WKRN

City pushing to change street names

The city of Forest Hills is pushing to change street names that are named after the confederacy and notable confederate figures. The city of Forest Hills is pushing to change street names that are named after the confederacy and notable confederate figures. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

La Vergne police officers fired

There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
LA VERGNE, TN
WKRN

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville

The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police. 1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville. The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has...
NASHVILLE, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Additional water infrastructure investments announced

Additional water infrastructure investments announced. Additional water infrastructure investments announced. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one person was...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy