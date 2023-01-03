Read full article on original website
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
WKRN
1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike
WKRN
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
WKRN
Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with princess birthday party
1 critically injured after shooting in Madison
At least one person sustained critical injuries following a Saturday night shooting in the Madison area.
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
WKRN
City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir for future growth
WKRN
Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside rental vehicle surrenders to police
WKRN
Stores selling vapes to underage buyers
WKRN
Missing man could be traveling to Fort Campbell
WKRN
Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro Pike
WATE
Deputy Injured in Crash
A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call. A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call.
WKRN
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash
WKRN
Warning about Social Security scam in Springfield
WKRN
City pushing to change street names
WKRN
La Vergne police officers fired
WKRN
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville
Two teens brought to hospital after almost drowning in Robertson County creek
Two teenage girls nearly drowned Sunday afternoon when one of them fell into a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds and the other one jumped in to save her.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
WKRN
Additional water infrastructure investments announced
