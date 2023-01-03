Read full article on original website
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
Manhattan residents to soon pay for spots in Aggieville Parking Garage
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents will soon be required to pay for the spot they occupy in the Aggieville Parking Garage and time is running out to take advantage of the free rate. City of Manhattan officials warned residents that they have until Tuesday, Jan. 17, to take advantage...
Consumer Protection Division breaks single-year record in recoveries
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - $248.8 million has been recovered for Kansas taxpayers by the Consumer Protection Division in 2022, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, that is a new single-year record. Based on a preliminary accounting tally, the Attorney General’s division has recovered more than four times the...
United Way encourages organizations to attend meeting for new grants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley has encouraged organizations to attend an important in-person meeting for new grant opportunities which will not be recorded. The United Way of Kaw Valley says that on Monday, Jan. 9, staff will introduce partners to its updated grant opportunities which are aimed at the creation of a strong, healthy and equitable community.
Local officials plead with residents to lock doors after rise in car thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After multiple car thefts were reported in December and the first week of January, Shawnee Co. and Topeka officials have pleaded with residents to lock their doors. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that between Dec. 7 and Dec. 24, it responded to four burglaries...
Let’s Help announces new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Topeka non-profit about to be displaced by Polk-Quincy viaduct reconstruction has found its new home. Let’s Help announced Friday that it will move operations to a vacant building at 245 SW MacVicar. The building is near the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. offices on the former Topeka State Hospital Grounds.
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
City officials ready to vote on proposed catalytic converter theft ordinance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On January 10, city officials will meet to discuss the new proposed ordinance to crack down on the rising number of catalytic converter thefts. With the rise in catalytic converters in Topeka. In 2021, TPD reported 123 thefts, and this year they are seeing a weekly trend. These valuable parts can be quickly removed from a vehicle, but the damage done can be costly. Doug Chilson, Big O Tires manager, said his shop has been dealing with this ongoing issue.
Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in inaugural Day of Service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in the Governor’s inaugural Day of Service Saturday. A variety of hygiene items were packed and members of the community in need were able to pick them up. “This offering of hygiene items is definitely something that our guests have...
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
Blue Blood Drive honors law enforcement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - you’re invited to roll up your sleeves and give the gift of life. The National Blue Blood Drive is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the Topeka Police Dept. Training Room, 320 S. Kansas Ave. Susan Faler with the Red Cross and...
Shawnee woman hospitalized after swerving across traffic, hitting barrier wall
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and swerved across lanes of traffic on the interstate and hit a barrier wall. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan....
Topeka man injured after semi runs off interstate in Lyon Co.
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured, but not hospitalized, after the semi he was driving ran off the interstate in Lyon Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 133.4 on northbound I-335 in Lyon Co. with reports of a crash.
City shares the departure of Planning and Development director
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has announced that its Director of Planning and Development, Bill Fiander, is retiring from the city to pursue a new community opportunity. Fiander will join Washburn University as a faculty member of the political science department. His last day will be January...
Police pursuit involving KCK officers ends in deadly crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A police pursuit that started in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday morning ended in a deadly car crash in Missouri. Police said pursuit of a white GMC Terrain began in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking early Sunday morning. The GMC was traveling eastbound on Independence Avenue at a high rate of speed when, at Independence and Hardesty, the GMC failed to stop at a red traffic light and struck a black Nissan Altima that was traveling northbound on Hardesty.
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
Katie the dog invites you to adopt a furry friend in the new year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has adoption specials to start the new year. Katie, a 10-year-old female Pointer mix, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of HHHS to detail the shelter’s upcoming events. It includes an effort in February to encourage spaying and neutering of pit bull and pit bull mixes. Emi says they see a lot pit bull mixes in the shelter, and hope to reduce those numbers.
KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre hosted the improv group “Laugh Lines” Saturday night with improvisational comedy geared for a mature crowd. “Audience participation games and so they ask the audience for some suggestions and then they do some sketches that are fun. It’s very adult-oriented and so there’s lots of adult language,” said Dakota Mumford, costume designer at TCT.
