TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On January 10, city officials will meet to discuss the new proposed ordinance to crack down on the rising number of catalytic converter thefts. With the rise in catalytic converters in Topeka. In 2021, TPD reported 123 thefts, and this year they are seeing a weekly trend. These valuable parts can be quickly removed from a vehicle, but the damage done can be costly. Doug Chilson, Big O Tires manager, said his shop has been dealing with this ongoing issue.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO