San Antonio, TX

KIXS FM 108

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Minnesota developer to build affordable apartment complex in Boerne

SAN ANTONIO – Roers Companies, a Minnesota multifamily housing developer with several projects in Texas, is breaking ground on an apartment complex in Boerne at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Frederick Creek. The developer revealed plans for the Bluff View at Frederick Creek in a September interview with...
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New accordion book at UTSA celebrates Tejano music

SAN ANTONIO – A one-of-a-kind book is telling the story of South Texas accordionists and the musical art form they helped develop. “This is an accordion book made out of an accordion. It’s an artist book. It’s one of a kind,” said Steph Noell, Special Collections Librarian at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

