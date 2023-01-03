ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Woman seeks help after being shot, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman told police she was shot at a bar after arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police. The 19-year-old woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Santa Rosa Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman hospitalized after altercation at West side bar led to shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a West side bar led to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened at the 800 block of Ruiz Street at around 2:17 a.m. Police say that an altercation took place outside a bar when suddenly, shots were fired. The 19-year-old woman was hit in the leg. The woman was driven to the Children’s Hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police investigate shooting that left two people dead

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

ACSO solves murder in 48 hours; two arrested

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward held a press conference today regarding the arrest of David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, for the murder of Lucio Carmona, 25, of San Antonio. The two were arrested by the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) within 48 hours of the murder and are currently in the Atascosa County Jail held on an $800,000 bond.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

