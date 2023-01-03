Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
SAPD: Two arrested after firing shots, evading arrest on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man and another person were arrested Friday night after firing shots and evading arrest on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to shots fired at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Evers Road and Callaghan. Upon arrival, officers...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after shooting on far Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was shot on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Uhr Ln. It’s unclear what led to the shooting but...
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who fatally stabbed man on East side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect after he fatally stabbed a man on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. New Braunfels for reports that a man was stabbed in the chest. Upon arrival, they found the...
KSAT 12
Woman seeks help after being shot, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman told police she was shot at a bar after arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police. The 19-year-old woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Santa Rosa Street.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after altercation at West side bar led to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a West side bar led to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened at the 800 block of Ruiz Street at around 2:17 a.m. Police say that an altercation took place outside a bar when suddenly, shots were fired. The 19-year-old woman was hit in the leg. The woman was driven to the Children’s Hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting that left two people dead
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
KSAT 12
Woman, 4-month-old baby hospitalized after crash on far South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver attempting not to hit a dog on the road jerked the wheel and crashed on the city’s South Side, leaving a woman and 4-month-old passenger hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:36 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of Somerset...
Two people dead after shooting on far west side
SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died after a shooting on the far west side Friday night, according to BCSO. The incident occurred at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias around 9:55 p.m. Police arrived on the scene after a shooting was reported and a vehicle was observed leaving...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for suspect who shot, killed two people in West Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were fatally shot in West Bexar County overnight and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down the suspect responsible. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Details on the incident are limited,...
KTSA
Shooting at San Antonio basketball court sends one to the hospital
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for a man who shot a 19 year old at a North side basketball court Thursday night. Reports from the scene are that a group of people were playing basketball in the 2300 block of Copper Hill Drive at around 10 P.M.
KSAT 12
Man, woman arrested for shooting man found dead on side of Atascosa County road, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found on the side of the road in Atascosa County. David Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, both of San Antonio, have been charged with murder, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said in a news conference on Friday.
Pleasanton Express
ACSO solves murder in 48 hours; two arrested
Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward held a press conference today regarding the arrest of David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, for the murder of Lucio Carmona, 25, of San Antonio. The two were arrested by the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) within 48 hours of the murder and are currently in the Atascosa County Jail held on an $800,000 bond.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured after shooting at NW Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is fighting for his life in an area hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Medical Drive.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver hospitalized in critical condition after rollover crash near IH-10
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized in critical condition after a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. in the 950 block of IH-10 West Access Road. Police said a driver in a black Honda traveling Northwest...
KSAT 12
Woman found with universal mailbox key, stolen mail arrested after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after she led them on a chase on Highway 90. According to BCSO, deputies were searching for Jessica Grim who had an active felony drug warrant. Deputies located Grim, 32, and attempted to initiate a traffic...
KSAT 12
Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
KSAT 12
Portion of Loop 410 on South Side reopens following active police scene
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 on the South Side has reopened, according to San Antonio police. SAPD said the westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Roosevelt Avenue on Friday afternoon due to an active scene. Details about the incident are unknown at this time.
KSAT 12
West Side motel where police shot, wounded man has been site of other incidents
SAN ANTONIO – A West Side motel where San Antonio police shot and wounded a man Wednesday night has seen its share of police activity in recent months, including the arrest of a capital murder suspect. The most recent incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., after officers responded to...
Comments / 0