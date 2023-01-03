Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo welcomes new white-cheeked gibbon
SAN ANTONIO – Meet one of San Antonio Zoo’s newest members of the year -- the white-cheeked gibbon. The new arrival can be found in the Asian Forest area at the zoo, which is located at 3903 N St Mary’s St. White-cheeked gibbons are critically endangered due...
KSAT 12
Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas. The creature was identified as a coati...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodent infestations result in temporary closures of 2 restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – The health department recently suspended the licenses of two restaurants due to rodent infestations. Both of the businesses were back up and operating when KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week to find out if they had made the required corrections. Yaya’s Thai Restaurant...
KSAT 12
Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
KSAT 12
Fire tears through South Side home, displacing 3-generation family of KSAT intern
SAN ANTONIO – Three generations of a South Side family were displaced by a fire at their home, and are now trying to pick up the pieces. The fire broke out on Dec. 30 at a home in the 2900 block of Desague Street and involved a member of the KSAT family, intern and Texas A&M-San Antonio journalism student Sarah Cervera.
KSAT 12
Doctor weighs in on increase of respiratory tract viruses across San Antonio
San Antonio – A high number of flu cases are normal for this time of year in South Texas, but lately, doctors in San Antonio are treating and seeing more patients with RSV or COVID-19. “It’s because of the indoor activities instead of outdoor activities. It’s because…as compared to...
KSAT 12
Beloved young coach at Devine Middle School passes away after collapsing in class
SAN ANTONIO – His playful, easygoing personality made him an easy pick to be a student’s favorite coach. But 35-year-old Jacob Sanchez was also an inspiration, a leader and an innovator that made him so likable to those he worked with at Devine Middle School. On Thursday, Sanchez...
KSAT 12
Portion of Loop 410 on South Side reopens following active police scene
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 on the South Side has reopened, according to San Antonio police. SAPD said the westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Roosevelt Avenue on Friday afternoon due to an active scene. Details about the incident are unknown at this time.
KSAT 12
Major road closure to affect motorists on North Side this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – A major road closure will affect motorists on the North Side this weekend. Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon Drive will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. The ramp connecting Highway 281 to Loop 1604 East will also be closed.
KSAT 12
Man who lived in funeral home limo downtown attacked with knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering after being attacked with a knife outside a downtown funeral home early Friday morning. San Antonio police say the 32-year-old told them he was homeless and had been living in a limousine parked outside M. E. Rodriguez funeral home. He says another...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized, pair in custody after shooting at South Side bar, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and two others are in custody after an altercation at a South Side bar turned into a shooting early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at Thirsty’s bar in the 8900 block of...
KSAT 12
Woman seeks help after being shot, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman told police she was shot at a bar after arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police. The 19-year-old woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Santa Rosa Street.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
KSAT 12
New year, same construction frustrations on St. Mary’s Strip
SAN ANTONIO – Weekly status update meetings are held for the St. Mary’s Strip and the first of the new year got heated. Businesses and homeowners are at a breaking point over the project that broke ground in 2021. “I want you guys to get it together. I...
KSAT 12
Free weekly wellness classes returning to Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is bringing back its free wellness classes for the new year. Starting Jan. 14, people can participate in a variety of free classes, including yoga, Zumba and meditation on Saturday mornings. “The Tobin is committed to offering a variety...
KSAT 12
Man slashed several times in knife attack near motel downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching downtown trying to find a man who attacked someone with a knife early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Frio Street, not far from Guadalupe Street and Interstate 10. According to police, a...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after shooting on far Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was shot on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Uhr Ln. It’s unclear what led to the shooting but...
KSAT 12
Litter of puppies recovering after lawn mower accident, donations needed for their recovery
SAN ANTONIO – A litter of orphaned puppies are recovering from injuries after being hit by a lawn mower. According to San Antonio Pets Alive!, a litter of 5-day-old puppies and their mother were hit by a lawn mower on Tuesday in a wooded area of San Antonio. The...
KSAT 12
At least 3 families displaced after fire rips through home in NE Bexar County, officials say
At least three families in Northeast Bexar County are looking for a new place to stay after a large fire destroyed a home Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials. The fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 8900 block of Twin Creekfarm, off Crestway Road near FM 78.
