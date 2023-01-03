ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
San Antonio Zoo welcomes new white-cheeked gibbon

SAN ANTONIO – Meet one of San Antonio Zoo’s newest members of the year -- the white-cheeked gibbon. The new arrival can be found in the Asian Forest area at the zoo, which is located at 3903 N St Mary’s St. White-cheeked gibbons are critically endangered due...
Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
Woman seeks help after being shot, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman told police she was shot at a bar after arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police. The 19-year-old woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Santa Rosa Street.
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
