Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news3lv.com

Las Vegas Inferno Day celebrates third anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local Esports fans joined in celebrating three years of Las Vegas Inferno Day. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman declared January 6 as Las Vegas Inferno Day because of how much it flourished during the pandemic. Fans kicked off the celebration on Friday with a night...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local community reacts to death of Desert Oasis High School student

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Members of the Green Valley High School Gators took a moment before their game to remember 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. “We want to have a 30-second moment of silence for this young lady because she’s probably watching down now on all the flag games doing what she loves and cheering you ladies on,” said an announcer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local business provides CES coworking spaces

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is helping smaller companies during CES. The Coop is renting co-working space to businesses needing an office or meeting space while in town. MORE ON NEWS 3 | How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis. The owner says working...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Multiple beach clubs to host hiring events ahead of 2023 pool season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Pool season is fast approaching, and multiple beach clubs are looking for some star-studded staff members during their upcoming auditions. DAYLIGHT Beach Club is looking to hire model bartenders, model cocktail servers, promoters, security, and lifeguards ahead of their audition day on Tuesday, January 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Short-term rentals and Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is cracking down on illegal short-term rentals, according to the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association (GLVSTRA). The organization reports the country issuing 217 citations with fines and liens reaching $750,000 on short-term rental properties between July 1 and November 23, 2022. “Everyday...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas to see unstable housing market in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas housing market is trotting into 2023 a little cooler than it was through most of last year. According to a new report from Construction Coverage, the most unstable housing market of any large metropolitan area in the U.S. is Las Vegas. Statistics...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas on Thursday with an expected 100,000 attendees and over 3,200 exhibitors. Organizers said it’s 70% larger than last year’s pandemic-restricted show. With a focus on sustainability this year, several companies are promoting products that can help...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

L'Oréal reveals device to apply lipstick with limited mobility

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the Las Vegas Convention Center wraps up CES, one brand is stepping in to break the boundaries of beauty technology. L'Oréal introduced its newest product HAPTA, the first handheld computerized makeup applicator. The device aims to help apply lipstick for people with limited...
news3lv.com

Bugs Bunny at The Symphony

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're a fan of live performance-- and "Looney tunes"-- you'll love what's happening this weekend at The Smith Center. Joining me now is George Daugherty, creator of 'Bugs Bunny at The Symphony.'
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Korean food truck showcases sustainable food at CES

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The final day of CES 2023 wrapped up with a showcase of sustainable technology, solutions, and even food. SK Inc. joined CES in its mission by offering a variety of sustainable food options at its Korean food truck. The booth featured more than 40 carbon-cutting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Indy Autonomous Challenge kicks off at CES

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES started their engines for a day of speed with nine self-driving cars. The Indy Autonomous Challenge made its return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday. AV-21 racecars hit the pavement at more than 190 mph in a high-speed competition. University teams and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Venetian hosts Lunar New Year celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Venetian is hopping into the Year of the Rabbit with week-long Chinese New Year celebrations. The hotel is kicking off the new year with a 16-foot-tall Year of the Rabbit display. The display features a healthy and friendly rabbit surrounded by greenery and gold...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy police presence on US 95, S. Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence surrounded a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho Friday evening. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police set up a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho after receiving a call of gunshots heard. Upon arrival, 4 juveniles ran from police. All suspects were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman accused of domestic battery wanted by Las Vegas police

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted for domestic battery charges. The department put out the message on Thursday that they are seeking information on the whereabouts of Monica Molina. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

3 hospitalized after emergency plane landing on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An airplane made an emergency landing on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. A Da20 plane made a safe landing after encountering fuel issues in the northwest valley around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. The plane landed on the shoulder...
LAS VEGAS, NV

